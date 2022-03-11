Hot off the critical success of Will Smith and Venus and Serena Williams's King Richard, director Reinaldo Marcus Green has set up his next film at Lionsgate, per Deadline. Green will also write and produce the film, which has been categorized as a dramedy by the studio. Aaron Edmonds (True American) and Chisom Ude are also producing the project on behalf of Lionsgate.

A brief synopsis was revealed for the untitled film, which depicts "a young man facing mounting school loans who moves in with his Puerto Rican mother, who he didn't grow up with. What begins as a way to save money becomes a life-changing education about his parents, love, and himself." This sounds very much in the wheelhouse for Green, who has made a name for himself telling personal, familial stories with projects like King Richard and Joe Bell, which starred Mark Wahlberg.

Nathan Kahane, the President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, had the following to say about what will be Green's first film for the studio:

"We're huge fans of Rei's - he's a huge reason why 'King Richard' is such an awards season favorite. His incredible talent lets him tap into untold stories that celebrate cultures and traditions along with a universal humanity that runs through us all. We responded to this story immediately and we could not be more excited to be working with one of the premier rising voices in filmmaking today."

Image via HBO

Related: Director Reinaldo Marcus Green on 'King Richard,' His Bob Marley Biopic, and Working with David Simon on 'We Own this City'

A "universal humanity" is an excellent way to describe the films of Green, whose work truly resonates with audiences of different backgrounds on varying levels. His films also are deeply informative on the topics they cover, particularly with the true stories behind Joe Bell and King Richard. Joe Bell tells of a father (Wahlberg) bonding with his son (Jadin Bell), who identifies as gay and is ridiculed in school for it. King Richard shows the true hardships and sacrifices not just of the Williams sisters, but also of their father. These are stories that truly do transcend cultures and upbringings.

This is just one project on the horizon for Green, as he also was announced as the director of We Own This City for HBO. The miniseries, slated to premiere in April, depicts the story of the corruption that surrounded the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles all star as part of an ensemble cast. HBO mainstays David Simon and George Pelecanos (The Wire, The Deuce) are the creators of the program. Green is also hard at work alongside Ziggy Marley on a biopic of the latter's father, Bob Marley.

There is currently no release date for Green's upcoming film.

Exclusive: Bob Marley Biopic Focuses on the Making of Album "Exodus," Says 'King Richard' Director Reinaldo Marcus Green One love, one heart, one destiny.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

John Lutz (157 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz