They also talk about what they heard about the story that they figured were made up but was actually true.

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney about making the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Singleton and Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams, Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.

During the interview, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton talk about what they learned from watching Will Smith work up close, how he never broke character on set, some of the things they heard about the story that they figured were made up but were actually true, how Mr. Richard wrote a 78-page plan on how Serena and Venus Williams’ careers would go, and their favorite Will Smith movies.

Image via WB

RELATED: Tony Goldwyn on ‘King Richard’ and Being Shocked by the True Story

Watch what Saniyya Sidney & Demi Singleton had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis.

Saniyya Sidney & Demi Singleton

What were some of the things they heard about the story that they figured were made up but were actually true?

How Mr. Richard wrote a 78-page plan on how their career would go.

What was their favorite Will Smith movie before they made King Richard and did it change after working with him?

What did they learn from watching Will Smith work?

How Smith never broke character while filming

Image via Warner Bros.

Here is the official synopsis for King Richard:

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Aunjanue Ellis on 'King Richard' and Will Smith's Process for Playing the Role She also talks about what were some of the things she heard about the story that she figured were made up but were actually true.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email