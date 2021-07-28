The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19.

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for King Richard, the upcoming drama inspired by the true story of Richard Williams, the father of two of the greatest tennis players of all time: Venus and Serena Williams (who serve as executive producers on the film). The film will be released in theaters on November 19 as well as on HBO Max for 31 days following the premiere.

Will Smith, who was the first addition to the cast back in early 2019, stars as Richard Williams alongside an impressive ensemble, including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams, Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.

King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe Bell) and written by Zach Baylin, with Tim White and Trevor White producing under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Smith under his Westbrook banner. Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone, and Peter Dodd serve as executive producers.

King Richard will be released in theaters on November 19 as well as on HBO Max via their ad-free plan for 31 days. Check out the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for King Richard:

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. “King Richard” is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

