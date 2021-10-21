With less than a month and counting until the theatrical release of King Richard, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for its upcoming sports biopic. The trailer heavily features the film’s star, Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. The new trailer also features a new song by Beyoncé, “Be Alive”, which was reportedly written for the film.

As compared to the announcement trailer, which focused on Williams's intensity as both a coach and a father, this new trailer seems to be generally softer in tone, and focuses on the more light-hearted and cheerful aspects of William’s role as a coaching father.

While the trailer still has some of the hallmark drama and tension to be expected of a sports biopic, it both begins and ends with the sounds of giggling. Where the first trailer focused largely on a coach training his students, this second trailer treats viewers to scenes of a father enjoying the time he has with his daughters. In one scene, Williams instructs his daughters to throw their tennis rackets “to the sky." In another, he is admonished by his wife Oracene, played by Aunjanue Ellis, for not considering his daughter's feelings. The trailer draws attention to the family aspect of its film’s sports legend, which may often be tertiary for sports biopics, but appears as though it will make a central appearance in King Richard.

King Richard is scheduled to be released in theaters and HBO Max on November 19. Check out the new trailer for King Richard below.

