For the entirety of the 21st century, Venus and Serena Williams have dominated tennis in the public domain. The two sisters from Compton grew up to become the faces of a sport previously monopolized by those with wealth. It's a tale tailor-made for American audiences, the type of rags-to-riches inspiration that celebrates the power of perseverance, the fortitude of family, and a sprinkle of the spectacular that has had audiences wooing in movie theaters ever since theaters showed movies.

So when the inevitable biopic surrounding their rise to the top was announced, it was only natural that the sisters' limelight was sucked up by their father who replaced them as the subject for celebration. Wait, what? That can't be right. But that's exactly what 2021's King Richard did. Instead of assigning the moments of inspiration to the sisters who actually enacted them, it placed their wildly eccentric father and former coach Richard Williams (Will Smith) on the throne, and tried to show how Venus and Serena's success was all masterminded by their dad. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green does his best to make it seem like his titular character is deserving of all the praise the film heaves onto him. But, despite the filmmaker's intentions, King Richard works better as a satire of how success changes the public perception of those who achieve it.

Richard Williams has a plan. An 85-page plan on how his two (biological) daughters will grow up to become professional tennis players. He envisioned it before their birth and sticks to it throughout their whirlwind of a journey from playing in the rain on the streets of Compton to a ritzy academy in Florida and eventually under the brightest of lights. While the sisters are the ones swinging the rackets, Richard’s plan functions as the key stuck in the operation's ignition. Or at least that's what he wants his audience to believe. In reality, he's winging it even more than everyone else. Richard is a man whose expertise in tennis comes from a blind reliance on that which he has learned from instructional videos and watching matches on television, yet his refusal to listen to established coaches makes him seem like he was a former world number one.

He is also far more reactionary than he would like to admit, his "plan" taking 90-degree turns seemingly at every crossroad it encounters. He first insists on coaching his daughters himself before realizing that a more experienced instructor would better benefit Venus and Serena. He lets them join junior tournaments before switching his stance and pulling them out of all formal competitions. He grants Venus permission to turn pro before walking back his decision and says that she needs to wait until the time is right. The end credits suggest that Richard Williams was a man who stuck to his plan, but a more honest classification of his involvement would place him as someone whose attention is grasped by whatever new flashy theory comes into his periphery.

So, his genius isn’t as singular as the film makes it out to be. Perhaps Venus and Serena's tennis prowess was absorbed from somewhere other than their father's brain, but at least his parenting was solid enough to pave the groundwork for their success. However, this seems like another illusion that the filmmakers get ensnared by when trying to appoint their titular character worthy of his royal title. Richard Williams is not a good father. The only children that he seems to truly care about are the ones he envisions elevating him to stardom. At the beginning, the film establishes his other three daughters as integral members of the family. But as Venus and Serena show more and more promise, the rest of the family's inclusion is tossed aside as unimportant, reading as if their father doesn't value them as much as his two gems. He looks past aspirations of being good for delusions of being great, kicking a cluster of people, including his wife, to the curb in favor of that which will bring him success.

One of King Richard's focal points is how Richard Williams transcends other tennis parents in his refusal to berate his children. It's truly uncomfortable and repugnant to watch other parents at the youth tennis tournaments willingly and vilely shame their daughters for perceived poor performances, and Richard clearly makes a vow never to stoop to such abuse. But he is equally dictatorial in own children's lives, serving as the type of tiger parent that routinely gets panned in today's public discourse. His daughters are not so much children as they are pawns in his plan. He disregards their own personalities and ambitions in favor of the ones that he has assigned to them. He creates a grueling tennis schedule that doesn't allocate time for them to learn to be children. The film is blind to the fact that he is the same type of parent that is so routinely ridiculed. But because his two daughters reached the superstardom that he envisioned for them, he is heralded as a hero, when really his parenting malpractice is just as egregious as those he condemns.

There is a scene late in the film where Richard tries to atone for these wrongdoings, and takes Venus and Serena out of tennis practice and brings them to an amusement park in an attempt to lift some of the pressures off their backs. It's a noble gesture, one that is much appreciated by the girls who are indeed suffering from the weight of the world, and the even heavier weight of their father’s expectations. But this grasp at happiness is handled in the same manner as most of his other actions, an act that showcases Richard's belief that his daughters' emotions can be implanted at his will. He believes he can tell them when and how to be happy and sad, how they ought to experience pride and shame. He saps the agency out of their lives, and the small gesture of taking them to for a well-earned day off doesn't compensate for all the freedoms of childhood that he has annexed. The public praise that Venus and Serena receive makes people want to believe the way they were raised should be blueprinted, so actions that would usually be condemnable are interpreted as commendable.

Richard’s personality starts to emerge as more imperious than eccentric the more his actions are dissected. One of the main reasons Richard takes his daughters out of the junior circuit is that he doesn't want the limelight to shine too brightly on them. But his constant antics make it shine much brighter than if his daughters traveled the ordinary path, and the audience starts to realize that his motivations are better defined by the desire to shine the limelight on himself. Richard turns his daughters into a media circus of which he is the ringmaster. He makes countless television appearances in which he makes outlandish statements, establishing the Williams brand as a blend of flamboyance and tomfoolery. Not only does he put virtually insurmountable pressures on the sisters that would be absent if he remained silent, he diffuses their focus from tennis and childhood onto grappling with their father’s showmanship. It becomes clear that his plan for his daughters is really just a plan for himself, one that has him riding the wave of his children’s success to elevate his own stature while only putting more and more pressure on the two rafts that keep him afloat.

But the realization that Richard Williams isn’t the king that the movie makes him out to be ends up not diminishing the quality of the film, but instead shifts the focus to where it ought to have been in the first place. Despite Will Smith naturally being billed as the star of the show, and despite what the Academy might have had to say, the warmth emanating from the film comes from Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, the two girls who play Venus and Serena. Where Richard becomes detestable, both of the girls attract all the praise their real-life counterparts warrant, and their father’s antics only make the feats they were able to pull off more impressive. Sidney and Singleton's energy ricochets off one another, showcasing far more chemistry with each other than they do with Smith, who always seems to dampen their mood. Their shared moments of laughter are almost always separate from his inclusion, or sometimes even at his expense. It's a sort of cosmic righting of the ship, where the two figures who deserve the credit for their success unintentionally take it from the man who has been wrongfully placed on a pedestal.

The final outcome of their story brings about a moment of poetic justice when it becomes apparent that for all the reasons Venus and Serena become two of the greatest to ever do it, very few of them involve Richard Williams. Venus's big choice of turning pro is ultimately made against the recommendations of her father, and as soon as she's out on the court, her ability to shine is out of his hands. Her great tennis talent is ultimately separate from the man who wished to take credit for it, and her most successful life choices go against the advice of the man who was supposedly prophetic in the department of business decisions. The emotional swell of the movie comes when Venus learns to become her own woman outside of her father's domain, showing a man who thought he was a king to be just the same as everyone else.

King Richard lacks the ability to look critically at its titular character, but the audience isn't blinded by the same light. They are able to see the pitfalls of a person who the film seems to view as a deity, and their understanding of the movie's intentions invokes commentary about the malleability of values. If Serena and Venus hadn't become professional tennis players, let alone ones of the caliber they turned out to be, Richard Williams' story would be one underscored by scorn. It would have been the story of man whose lack of the ability to self-reflect placed him smack dab in the middle of the pack of parents whose own ambitions ruined those of their children. King Richard's satire comes from the fact that it hits the same plot points that a movie critical of its main character would touch, but a combination of tone and knowledge for who its subjects turned out to be makes it seem like the same problematic actions are ones worthy of praise.