With stout muscles and a domineering presence, the legendary General Ohki (Takao Osawa) has been the one swordsman fans of the Kingdom series have longed to see in action. Now through 2024's Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General, that wish can finally be granted. More interestingly, the relatively unknown (at least on this side of the world) martial arts epic has begun powering itself up the streaming charts of Netflix. Return of the Great General currently holds a spot in the streamer's Top 10, as the eyes of a global audience are drawn to the intensity of the fight, as warring factions seek control of Ancient China.

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General is led by Kento Yamazaki (Alice in Borderland) who stars as a young boy, Li Xin, who gets drafted into the Qin army, and helps play an integral role in the war for ultimate control of China. The official synopsis for Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General reads, "When the country of Qin is invaded by neighboring Cho, the legendary General Ohki rises to confront its armies in this action-packed historical epic." The Kingdom franchise is based on the manga by Yasuhisa Hara, and Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General is the fourth and latest installment in the historical epic. Besides Yamazaki, who plays Xin, and Osawa, who stars as the legendary General Ohki, the cast for Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General also includes Ryo Yoshizawa, Kanna Hashimoto, Nana Seino, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Amane Okayama, Takahiro Miura, Takayuki Hamatsu, Riku Hagiwara, Koji Kikkawa, Masami Nagasawa, Shun Oguri, Koichi Sato, and Hiroshi Tamaki.

Adapted from Hara's manga, the artist also serves as a writer alongside Tsutomu Kuroiwa. The storyline for Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General serves as almost a climax of sorts for all the presiding installments within the franchise. Xin has long been an admirer of Ohki, and having risen to the rank of general in the Qin army due to his exploits on the battlefield, he seeks to become as famed as Okhi. The latest installment sees Qin facing an invasion from the north by neighboring country Cho. It's part of a series of constant battles to gain ultimate control of China. King Eisei (Yoshizawa) sets General Ohk at the head of his troops, and alongside Xin, the pair smash the Cho military at the battle on Mayang. However, what is this mysterious shadow approaching Xin and his Hishin Unit?

Is 'Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General' Worth Seeing?

While Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General currently does not hold a score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its predecessor, Kingdom, the first installment in the franchise, was met with rave reviews, earning 98% from critics on the review aggregator and 92% from audiences on the Popcornmeter. Kingdom 2: Far And Away, the second installment, didn't fair as well, earning just a modest 67% from audiences on the Popcornmeter. 2023’s Kingdom 3: Flame of Destiny, saw the ratings from the audience rise to a more commendable score of 73%. While it might not exactly be everyone's cup of tea, Panos Kotzathanasis of Asian Movie Pulse said of the sequel: “Kingdom: Return of the General continues in the same, rather high quality of the previous movies, while [having] enough elements, particularly regarding the permeating drama, to make it stand out.”

Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General is currently streaming on Netflix.

