Interesting day for Keyblade wielders out there. The Kingdom Hearts franchise gets not one but two new bits of content today, starting with the previously announced Re Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III, and followed by the newly revealed mobile game currently dubbed “Project Xehanort.” On the subject of the first DLC for the title that was released almost exactly a year ago, it won’t be free; expect to shell out your equivalent of $30 USD for it. However, for folks who own the base game and update it, there is free content available. The new features include:

A main story update

Newly added abilities

Keyblades Oathkeeper and Oblivion + new formchanges added (In-game requirements in KINGDOM HEARTS III to acquire Keyblades)

Expanded Sharing Features

Here’s the official word on the full, paid Kingdom Hearts III DLC:

The other tale that unfolded during the climax of KINGDOM HEARTS III. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined.

The KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind DLC includes:

The additional story: Re Mind

Limitcut episode and 13 boss battles

Secret episode and boss battle

Data greeting feature

Slideshow feature

Premium menu (Diverse difficulty settings and gameplay challenges)

All well and good for the KH faithful. But what about that new mobile game experience? Well, it’ll be available on iOS and Android platforms and will explore just how Xehanort came to “seek the darkness.” Beyond that, your guess is as good as ours, and that includes the eventual official title of the game itself:

Welcome to the official Twitter page for "Project Xehanort", an all-new KINGDOM HEARTS experience planned for Spring 2020! Read about our "Guess the Name" Twitter campaign on the Project Xehanort website: https://t.co/G8NEwhmS2Y pic.twitter.com/S5cWIyCdJN — Project Xehanort (@projectxehanort) January 23, 2020

