Kingdom Hearts III is finally available on PC via the Epic Store, marking the first time any of the games in the long-running franchise has been available for PC gamers.

To make up for lost time, all 13 entries in the franchise will be available to download, though they will be split into four different chapters. The first wave includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Square Enix's most recent release, the rhythm action game Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory.

Kingdom Hearts III is technically the 12th game in the franchise, concluding the story arc that began with the original game, where returning protagonist Sora joins Donald Duck, Goofy, King Mickey, and Riku to search for seven guardians of light that can stop Xehanort's plan to bring a second Keyblade War.

Image via Square Enix

RELATED: 'John Carter' Will Become a PC & Console-Friendly First-Person Adventure Game Through the Power of Kickstarter

Sadly, there's no way to boil down the franchise's overly complicated narrative to a simple premise, but basically, you cross paths with characters and worlds from different Disney and Pixar titles, including Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Big Hero 6, and more. The game received favorable reviews upon release, with critics and gamers praising the size and scope of this entry as the biggest and most varied in the franchise.

The Epic Games Store release of Kingdom Hearts III also comes with the Re: Mind DLC bundle, with Epic also offering 20% off on the other titles in the franchise. Also, those purchasing Kingdom Hearts III through the Epic Games Store will also receive a code for 3 months of Disney+ free. Given that the game is all about Disney characters, it sounds like a pretty good deal to jump from playing alongside Woody and Buzz to go watch Toy Story. If you already purchased one of the other games in the series, you automatically get a partial refund for the discount difference.

To celebrate the arrival of Kingdom Hearts on PC, franchise producer Ichiro Hazama shared a message via Twitter:

"Thousands upon thousands of people around the world have long been enjoying the KINGDOM HEARTS series, and now I'm excited to bring these games to even more players on PC via the Epic Games Store. We've had a long collaborative relationship with the Epic Games team, spanning back to development on Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, so today's releases are really momentous for the entire Kingdom Hearts team. I hope you enjoy playing these games on PC and experiencing all the magic they have!"

Kingdom Hearts III is available on PC today.

KEEP READING: 'Monster Hunter Rise': Let's Talk About Rampage Mode

Share Share Tweet Email

Laika Is Expanding Into Live-Action With Thriller 'Seventeen,' Now in the Works Per LAIKA CEO Travis Knight, we can expect 'Seventeen' to be a "thriller with soul."

Read Next