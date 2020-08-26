Nintendo Just Revealed the ‘Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory’ Release Date
The next edition of Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is here! Watch now to get a look at several upcoming Nintendo Switch games exclusively from our development and publishing partners!
Who doesn’t love a last-minute surprise from Nintendo? Today’s Direct Mini featured a showcase of Nintendo’s various partners who are bringing new titles to the Nintendo Switch as early as tomorrow (!) and as far off as 2021. Big names include Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, the new rhythm game set in the long-running franchise, and a Switch version of World of Tanks Blitz, played by more than 137 million people all around the world.
Other titles include Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC coming this September, Jump Force Deluxe Edition available August 28th, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions available August 28th, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition available August 27th. Check out more highlights below:
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories
Experience the music of KINGDOM HEARTS like never before in KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory! Memory Dive lets you experience past events, and the Nintendo Switch exclusive Free-for-all mode allows you to compete with up to 8 players! Launching November 13th; pre-purchase now
- Rhythm game based on the Kingdom Hearts mythology
- Memory modes like “Memory Dive”, which lets you relive past “memories” from the games, and “Boss Battle”, pitting you against fearsome but familiar foes
- Clearing stages unlocks a music player and cinematics
- VS Battles available online in multiplayer,
- Switch-exclusive Free-for-all also supports local play for up to 8 players
- Game will feature a brand new chapter!
- Release date: November 13th; pre-order available later today
Fuser
- A “collaborative multiplayer music-mixing game” from Harmonix Music Systems, Inc
- Fall Release
- Featuring 3 new songs on the soundtrack: “Ghosts n Stuff” from Deadmau5, “Dance Monkey” from Tones and I, and “Blinding Lights” from The Weeknd
- All new stage revealed
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
- 2 games, one pack!
- Travel through time and solve mysteries around the world while facing off against enemies in rhythm battles, recruiting monster allies along the way
- A rhythm mode is available if you just want to play along
- Winter 2020
World of Tanks Blitz
Join a community of players across the world for multiplayer action in World of Tanks Blitz! Choose a tank and become a battlefield hero on your own, or with you friends. Play for free on Nintendo Switch today!
- 7 v 7 battle online
- Research & access with all-new features
- Join 137 million players in this free-to-play game
- Available today!
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Free-play mode lets you fight as Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed, Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago, Viktor Drago, and Clubber Lang, among other fighters from the franchise
- Spring 2021
Square Enix Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
- Final Fantasy Legend I, II, and III are coming to the Switch
- High-speed mode and other features are added
- 30th anniversary celebration song included
- Released on December 15th; pre-order later today
Just Dance 2021
- 40 new tracks from artists including Tones and I, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Twice, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabel, and more
- Team-up in co-op mode
- Released on November 12th
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- All modes from original game, including VS mode (Puyo vs Tetris) and Party Mode
- New Battle mode
- Adventure mode features a cast of characters in a brand new story
- Online mode
- Released December 8th
- Why ‘The Batman’ Trailer Makes Me Genuinely Excited for Yet Another Batman Movie
- ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Fails Because It’s Not About Anything
- Netflix's 'Julie and the Phantoms' Trailer Teases a Musical TV Show With a Ghostly Twist
- 'The Umbrella Academy' Card Game Review: Big Fun For Fans, but Daunting for Newbies
- Veena Sud Details Her Journey from Hitchcock Fan to ‘The Killing’ to Quibi Director