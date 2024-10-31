The past few weeks have had us buzzing with excitement about Ridley Scott's next adventure epic, Gladiator II. There's been an abundance of promotional materials that have been nothing short of stunning, teasing the kind of grand scale of epic spectacle that we've come to expect from the iconic director. While Scott has explored his creativity with diverse genres, he seemingly has a preference for epics, and arguably they make up some of his most notable works. While we count down the days before the hotly anticipated Gladiator sequel returns us to the Colosseum, another of Scott's epic features has landed streaming to help us past the time. Kingdom of Heaven, Scott's 2005 epic, fictionalizing the events leading to the Third Crusade, will arrive on Prime Video next month.

Following the release of the Russel Crowe-led Gladiator in 2000, Scott didn't make any similar movie until 2005's historical epic feature, Kingdom of Heaven. The film starred an ensemble cast including Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Jeremy Irons, David Thewlis, Brendan Gleeson, Marton Csokas, and Liam Neeson. The narrative revolves around a recently widowed village blacksmith, Balian (Bloom) aka Balian of Ibelin, who is thrust into the Holy Wars during the Crusades. Balian becomes a critical figure in the fight to defend the Kingdom of Jerusalem from the Ayyubid Sultan Saladin.

'Kingdom of Heaven's' Has An Acclaimed Director's Cut

Image via 20th Century Fox

Kingdom of Heaven grossed $218.1 million against a budget of $130 million. Critical reviews were mixed, with many expressing displeasure at the film's historical inaccuracies and insufficient development of its characters. However, those negative reviews were reversed with the release of the director's cut featuring an extra 50 minutes. It's unclear whether both versions will be released on Prime Video, but either way, audiences will have a lot of visually stunning battle sequences to enjoy, not to mention spectacular performances from a big ensemble.

In need of some more sword action movies from Scott? Last year's Napoleon, which has drawn many parallels with Kingdom of Heaven, is available to stream on AppleTV+. Scott has even more epic dramas coming our way, as the director recently teased that he's begun laying out the framework for a potential second Gladiator sequel, meaning that Lucius' adventure might not wrap up with the upcoming film. Speaking of the direction of Gladiator 3, he said:

"With that, I'm already playing with the idea of Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I lit the wick... The end of Gladiator II evokes that of the Godfather, with Michael Corleone who finds himself with a job he did not want, and who wonders, 'And now, Father, what am I doing?' The next [film] will therefore be about a man who does not want to be where he is."

Kingdom of Heaven will arrive on Prime Video on November 1, after which Gladiator II will hit theaters beginning November 14.

