The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes explores a transformative journey for a young ape in a post-Caesar era.

The film, directed by Wes Ball, follows a new leader, Proximus, as apes navigate through controversial methods for prosperity.

4DX technology immerses viewers in the movie experience by simulating sensations like movement, wind, rain, and more.

On May 10th, humanity will bow down to apekind once more in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and to mark that occasion, Collider can exclusively reveal the 4DX poster for the film to our readers. The movie, directed by Wes Ball, is set 300 years after Caesar's era, during what's described as the "Dark Ages" of ape society. The film follows Noa (Owen Teague), a young ape who embarks on a transformative journey that prompts him to question everything he's learned about the past. This adventure also involves confronting the teachings of a new leader, Proximus, played by Kevin Durand, who seeks to ensure the prosperity of apes through controversial methods.

The film arrives almost seven years after the previous installment, War for the Planet of the Apes, which brought the epic and powerful journey of Andy Serkis' Caesar to a close. Kingdom has mighty big shoes to fill when considering just what an immense success, both critically and financially, the preceding three films were, grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide. The trilogy of Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), led by Serkis' incredible portrayal of Caesar, created a trilogy for the ages.

What Is 4DX?

Think of 4DX as VR without the goggles, where you get dragged into the world of the movie and taken along for the ride. Picture this: you’re watching an epic chase scene, and your seat starts moving like you’re in the car, dodging obstacles and feeling every tight turn. It’s like being on a theme park ride, minus the long lines and overpriced snacks (okay, maybe not the snacks. Multiplexes are still expensive). And just when you think it can’t get any cooler, a breeze hits your face, perfectly timed with the movie’s action. It’s like the cinema gods decided to bring the film to life.

If it's raining on screen, best believe you'll feel that rain too. Although just a little bit, you won't need an umbrella. You'll feel the heat of an explosion, you'll feel every punch from a bruising fistfight, and when it snows on screen? It's like a winter wonderland inside that auditorium. 4DX is over the top, but that's exactly why fans love it. It makes every moviegoer into an adrenaline junkie for two hours.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on May 10th.

