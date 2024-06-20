The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now available to purchase on digital platforms, with a physical release coming in August.

The latest installment in the franchise features new characters navigating a world where apes are the dominant intelligent species.

The sequel takes place centuries after the events of the previous films, introducing a fresh narrative focusing on new protagonists.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes brought back the iconic franchise with new characters who struggle to survive in the world where a dangerous virus has turned the apes into the most intelligent species on the planet. But now, audiences will be able to enjoy all the action at home, with the movie directed by Wes Ball becoming available for purchase through digital platforms on July 9, according to People Magazine. After that, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be launched on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on August 27. The latest sequel has earned $376 million at the worldwide box office, and time will tell if Disney will expand the legacy of the franchise in the near future.

Not only will Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes be enjoyed by viewers from the comfort of their homes soon, but the release will include plenty of extras that will dive deep into the making of the sequel. The 4K version of the release will include a version of the movie that will only feature the cast in the motion capture gear used to digitally turn them into sentient apes. This means that Owen Teague, Kevin Durand and the rest of the cast who portrayed apes will be showing off their performances before they were enhanced through visual effects.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows Noa (Owen Teague), a young ape who struggles to impress his father and his community. But everything changes for him once Proximus Caesar's (Kevin Durand) army arrives to his village, killing everyone they can and burning down the homes built on the land. Noa's journey eventually leads him to cross paths with Mae (Freya Allan), a human woman who has the ability to speak. Considering how the virus introduced in Rise of the Planet of the Apes reduced humans to a feral state, Noa can't believe that Mae is intelligent enough to communicate.

When Does 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Take Place?

Close

The last time the franchise was in theaters, War for the Planet of the Apes brought the conclusion of Caesar's (Andy Serkis) journey. The fearless leader of the apes lost his life during the conflict against the humans who wanted to see his community go extinct. And while Caesar had a son during the previous trilogy, none of his friends and relatives are seen in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes because the sequel takes place centuries after the previous installment. Caesar's philosophy might still be alive, but there's no denying that this narrative belongs to new characters this time around, as 20th Century Studios looks to continue a cinematic legacy that began all the way back in 1968.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available for purchase through digital platforms on July 9. The movie will be launched on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on August 27.