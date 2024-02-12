The Big Picture Wes Ball felt it was essential to have Andy Serkis in the new Planet of the Apes film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes .

Andy Serkis delivered a groundbreaking performance in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, primarily through his role as Caesar, the intelligent ape who becomes the leader of the ape uprising. Utilizing motion capture technology, Serkis brought an unprecedented level of emotional depth and realism to the character, and was the beating heart of the series. So when it came to following up that reboot series, Wes Ball—the director of the next film in the franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes—felt having Serkis as part of the film was an essential before production started, as he explained to a group of journalists—including Collider's Meredith Loftus—during a visit to the editing bay for the film.

"I had worked with Andy [previously]. I got to know Andy a little bit previously on the previous movie," said Ball. "And Matt [Reeves, director of the previous two films] would always say, he's the best actor I've ever worked with. We thought early on that it would be cool to bring Andy in to play another character, that would be pretty awesome. I talked to Andy a lot. I showed him the script. Told him what the ideas were. I talked to him, showed him the concept art, all this kind of stuff. And like, "Am I getting this right? Is this going to feel blah, blah, blah?" I want to do something a little different. They're going to talk more in this movie."

Ball expanded, noting that from 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, when Serkis played Caesar as a young ape that started to gain intelligence, all the way to 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, when Caesar became the ruler of the ape species and led his people into battle, there was a distinct progression in how Caesar, and the apes, communicated. But there was still an animalistic quality to them. Further on in the story, Ball wants to bring the apes closer to those we saw in the original film from the 1960s.

"Even in the previous three movies, you kind of see the progression. And the first one, oh! And that's about it. And then the second one, he's talking a little bit more. And the third one, they're kind of saying full-on sentences. And so we kind of extrapolate from there. And we just, we got to start making that march towards the '68 version where they're just sitting around having dinner parties. So we very much kind of, you know, try to hold onto, there's a cadence to the speech. It is not just fluid and perfect, and it's maybe a little bit off and they do still sign at times, you know, so we try to find that sweet spot."

Andy Serkis Helped Take the Cast Through "Ape Camp"

In order to do that, Ball turned to Serkis, and he was utterly effusive in his praise of the multihyphenate, who took the time to sit down with the actors playing the apes in the film and going through exactly what would be required of them in the process. "Andy was crucial in sitting with us and talking about how we stay true to the spirit of things while still carving our own path," Ball went on to explain:

"But also I was like, dude, this stuff is so valuable, what you're talking about. And like, I've got a bunch of actors, like Andy at this point, when he made, when he had made Apes, he'd already made Gollum, King Kong, he's like a veteran on mocap at this point. And all of our actors here, no one has ever done this before, it's totally new to them. So I asked Andy if he could come talk to the gang and give them some pointers and he was like "say no more." I mean Andy's like seriously the nicest freaking guy ever. So generous and just kind and just supportive. He talked to all the actors and just told them what he had learned. Our big thing is, you can't pretend to be an ape. You have to be an ape. And that's hard for actors when you're walking around with these silly suits and you're making ape noises. You look ridiculous and like how do you just get past that, and just do it and be authentic while doing so? I think it was a real journey and struggle for all the guys at first. But they went through six weeks of "ape camp" essentially where they just improvised, and they freaking loved it."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premieres in theaters in the United States on May 10.