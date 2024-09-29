The Planet of the Apes franchise is one of the best science fiction sagas of all time because of its ability to move forward with new ideas. Many franchises have been stuck making “legacy sequels” that do nothing but appease nostalgic fans, but each installment in the Planet of the Apes saga has introduced new story directions that complicate the inherent premise. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was a bold new chapter in the series that takes place generations after the death of Caesar (Andy Serkis) at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes. Although the film goes deeper into the apes’ mythology than any other sequel, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes draws its depiction of humans from Battle of the Planet of the Apes, which is often regarded as one of the worst installments in the series.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Is Inspired by 'Battle for the Planet of the Apes'

Image via 20th Century Studios

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens with the concept that humans have become hunted down and almost defeated by the apes, and only live in a few small pocket societies scattered throughout the Earth. Although the young ape Noa (Owen Teague) belongs to a peaceful sect known as “The Falcon Clan,” he becomes exposed to a darker society led by the charismatic ruler Proximus (Kevin Durand), who claims to be the direct descendant of Caesar. Proximus holds power over the other apes because he claims to have knowledge about human history, and is intent on accessing the technology that mankind left behind. Much of Proximus’ knowledge is given to him by the human survivor Trevathan (William H. Macy), who has essentially sold out his species to have his life spared.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes was the first installment in the series to explain why the apes left human survivors, as they may have some value in serving as educators and protectors of the past. Although the apes successfully overthrew humanity at the end of the previous installment, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, the ape leader Caesar (Roddy McDowell) has kept a human survivor named Abe (Noah Keen) so that he can teach the younger apes how to read. Although Abe is initially a mentor to Caesar’s son, Cornelius (Bobby Porter), he is eventually cast out and nearly killed after the vindictive Gorilla known as Aldo (Claude Akins) overheard him saying the forbidden word “no.”

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Changes the Role of Humans

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes reckons with the reality that humans and apes might not be able to peacefully coexist, as the two species are unable to build up their own societies without trying to tear the other ones down. This is something that Trevathan recognizes early on, as he knows that Proximus will enslave and brutalize any human who attempts to challenge his leadership. The only thing that Trevathan has to barter with is knowledge, as Proximus desperately wants to access the same achievements that made humanity so dominant for thousands of years. Trevathan may have managed to save himself in the short term, but he’s responsible for helping the apes advance their society in a way that will only make them more powerful.

The best Planet of the Apes films have been those that feature dynamic human characters who are more complex than simply villains. Battle for the Planet of the Apes is clever to show that humans like Abe may be useful within an ape society if they are stripped of all their power; the film only begins to fall short when it negates this subplot to focus more heavily on action. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was given the freedom to flesh out these human characters in more detail; Trevathan may be an opportunist, but he’s also not willing to commit genocide like Mae (Freya Allan) is. The fact that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes managed to make something positive out of one of its worst predecessors signifies that the franchise has a bright future ahead of it.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7 10 Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Release Date May 10, 2024 Director Wes Ball Cast Kevin Durand , Freya Allan , Peter Macon , Owen Teague , Eka Darville , Sara Wiseman , Neil Sandilands Runtime 145 Minutes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is streaming on Hulu in the United States.

Watch on Hulu