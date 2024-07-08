The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available on Digital July 9, followed by a physical release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 27.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage showcases how one of the best and most intense scenes in the movie was filmed.

Praised for its visual appeal and ambitious storytelling, the film is worth checking out, whether you saw it on the big screen or are waiting for the home release.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was one of the year's biggest and most impressive films, and soon it will be available to watch at home over and over again. The movie drops on Digital tomorrow, on July 9, before landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27. To celebrate the release of the movie, Collider is delighted to present an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of the most powerful scenes in the film.

Prior to the scene, Noa (Owen Teague), our determined hero, has been joined by Raka (Peter Macon), a wise orangutan who shares the teachings of the legendary Caesar. As they traverse the wilderness, they become aware of a human scavenger shadowing them. Displaying a gesture of compassion, Raka offers the scavenger food and a blanket, christening her Nova (Freya Allan), with her name later revealed to be Mae.

Our trio's journey takes a dramatic turn when they encounter a group of feral humans, before being attacked by ape raiders representing Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). It all leads to a treacherous bridge. As they cautiously cross, Sylva and his raiders ambush them, igniting a fierce battle. Amidst the turmoil, Raka heroically saves Mae from drowning but is tragically swept away by the rapids, leaving Noa and Mae to continue their perilous journey alone. It's an emotional gut punch and perhaps the most moving of the entire film. The scene not only highlights the film's intense action and emotional depth but also sets the stage for the unfolding drama as Noa and Mae forge ahead in their quest.

Is 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Worth Seeing?

Of course, it is! Collider's Ross Bonaime enjoyed the movie and praised Wes Ball's vision in following an acclaimed trilogy with his own take, saying, "Visually, Ball finds an intriguing middle ground between two different pasts to create his own vision," before adding:

"Already, there is plenty of potential for this new era of the franchise, which remains one of the most exciting and ambitious series in modern blockbuster filmmaking... There's enough here to still look ahead with bright eyes."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available on Digital from tomorrow, July 9, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes featurette above, and stay tuned to Collider for more news.