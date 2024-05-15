The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes explores tragedy and conflict through unique perspectives.

Mae and Proximus represent two sides of the same coin, reflecting the inevitability of the war.

The film delves deep into themes of human nature and innate social tensions, offering profound commentary.

Like any good prequel, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes advantage of its status as a foregone conclusion to create an atmosphere of tragedy. As a sequel to an earlier trilogy, however, it also expands upon the themes of the earlier installments, creating parallels but reaching different outcomes based on the environment. The legacy of Caesar (Andy Serkis) might still be profound, but his worldview no longer fits with the world Noa (Owen Teague) now inhabits. Nowhere is this clearer than in the dichotomy between Mae (Freya Allan) and Proximus (Kevin Durand) over their views, which remain more similar than either would probably like to think. The Planet of the Apes franchise has long thrived through its social commentary, uniquely reflected through the condemnation of human nature and instinctive flaws. Thanks to this stance, the film both sympathizes with the philosophy of Caesar, but still acknowledges it as impossible in such an environment.

In Terms of Conflict, 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Stands Out From the Recent Trilogy

Despite being the overall origin story of how the apes rose to power, each film in the reboot trilogy depicts the conflict through a different lens. In Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, human characters like Dreyfus (Gary Oldman) take a back seat to the rivalry between Caesar and Koba (Toby Kebbell) and their uniquely incompatible visions. Despite its title, War for the Planet of the Apes features Caesar and his tribe as being merely collateral damage in the final battle between two human armies. Only the first installment, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, places the conflict directly between humans and apes, something the newest film repeats.

As a rare sequel to a prequel trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has a unique place in the franchise, since the outcome is a foregone conclusion. Although humans have been largely decimated and reduced in intelligence, many remain, and the final scene makes clear they're still a threat to the ape tribes. Ever since the classic films of the 1960s, the franchise has always been fascinated with the social aspect of human society, but the newest film returns to what made Rise so great in the first place. Like Dawn, the growing conflict creates a sense of tragedy, but one that lacks even the possibility of peace and prosperity for both sides, even without knowledge of the conflict's final outcome.

In 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,' Mae and Proximus Are Two Sides of the Same Coin

Although not quite as tragic of a villain as Koba was, Proximus justifies much of his tyranny in the same way, using humans as a scapegoat to rally other apes to his cause. While Proximus is more disingenuous about his motivation, it does not render his fear of returning to a cage unwarranted. Similarly, Mae is distrusting of the apes due to her own captivity and the film portrays this as a natural response that needs no further moral justification. In a world where language is power, the fact that she deliberately chooses not to speak unless necessary reflects a profound awareness of her social status and her desire to change to her advantage.

What makes the war between humans and apes inevitable is not the actions of one individual or another, but the very natural inability of either group to give up their social power, whether past or present. Humans might have been around for much longer than the apes where civil society is concerned, but it means little to their rivals. For the apes, who need an entire place of their own to ensure their safety, their brief time of prosperity is just as valid to them as the millennia when humans have reigned. In the centuries since the plague that wiped out the human race, both sides have spent entire generations with claims upon the world, each of which remains irreconcilable with the other and possesses existential stakes. Essentially, both groups are too entrenched in their previous or current position to offer any valuable concessions. As such, it's little wonder that both Noa and Mae end up with a far more cynical outlook, and her final scene presents the looming conflict as the natural outgrowth of that viewpoint.

At Its Best, 'Planet of the Apes' Dives Deep Into Themes of Human Nature

Through its main dilemma, Kingdom asks the same philosophical question that Dawn does, and their answers feel quite telling. It feels natural to compare Caesar and Noa to each other, since both are idealistic younger apes whose experiences while captive radicalize them into becoming unlikely leaders for their simian communities. The primary difference, one that drives them both to make very different conclusions, is the environment in which they were raised in the shadow of the Simian Flu and its negative impact on the human race. Having spent time with both species, Caesar also leads the apes in an era where they remain highly vulnerable to human power, and Dawn presents his efforts to make peace as a noble effort to preserve the fragile balance between two factions still mostly equal in power. Unlike Caesar, whose attempts to earn peace were only undone by a zealous follower who goes rogue, Noa is left facing a very different playing field and his decision to reject the teachings of Rakka (Peter Mackon) reflects that perspective.

Across the series, the conflict between humans and apes is often a metaphor for how social tensions reflect natural instincts, often serving as a morality tale against that very nature. Just as Rise details themes of oppression and how they can lead to revolution, Dawn explores the issues surrounding first contact, since both groups have no knowledge of the other on a collective level. Even War ultimately returns to the original model and places more focus on cementing the legacy of Caesar as a mentor figure. For this very reason, while still a great story, it can feel like an outlier from the others. As Caesar notes at his lowest point in Dawn, neither species is truly different from the other on a social level and the awareness of this dynamic can not only create great social drama but make a profound statement about the human race in general, reflected in the famous ending created for the original film. When it tries to subvert this dynamic, the series has suffered for it, and its best moments come from embracing human themes with very nonhuman characters.

As made clear by its ending, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stands apart from the previous trilogy due to its unique place in the timeline. As self-serving as his ideals might have been, Proximus has good reason to be wary of humans and Mae is equally justified in her distrust of apes, even before her captivity. While the tragedy of the war Caesar faced had more to do with its avoidable nature, the new conflict takes the opposite approach, portraying such a conflict as inevitable for two groups unable to coexist with each other in a world where only one can prove dominant. Now that the war is here, and we know how it ends, all that remains to be seen are the final steps humanity takes to ensure its downfall, providing us with yet another cautionary tale in a franchise that has embraced them.

