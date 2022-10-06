Last week, a title and some of the cast were announced for the upcoming installment of the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the “Kingdom” has grown by one more. Jessica Jones alum Eka Darville is the latest to join the cast!

The Planet of the Apes film franchise began with the 1968 film starring Charlton Heston based on the novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle. Since then the series has had multiple sequels and reboots. It is set on an alternate planet earth where, following a cataclysmic event, primates have become the dominant species on the planet. The exact plot of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is currently being kept under wraps. However, it has been announced that it will take place in the same continuity as the trilogy of films starring Andy Serkis, which ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. It will reportedly follow the same tribe of advanced primates, several years after the conclusion of the previous film. The nature of Darville’s role is currently being kept a secret.

Darville is an Australian actor who got his start on series like Sparticus, Power Rangers R.P.M., and the Australian teen drama Blue Water High. More recently he has appeared in series like Empire and The Defenders and starred in such series as The Originals, Tell Me A Story, and the Marvel Netflix show Jessica Jones. He has also appeared in films like Mr. Pip, The Sapphires, and Bernard and Huey.

RELATED: 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Adds 'The Witcher's Freya Allan

Darville will be joining the currently announced cast of Owen Teague (It), Freya Allen (The Witcher), and Peter Macon (The Orville). Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be directed by The Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball for a script written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Producers on the film will include Jaffa, Silver, Joe Hartwick Jr., and Jason Reed with Peter Chernin and JennoTopping serving as executive producers.

Last week, when the title of the film was announced, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell teased the franchise's new upcoming era, saying:

"With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this film. Check out the trailer for the most recent film in the franchise below: