[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes]

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Collider's Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to sit down with the cast of Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The reboot gave the franchise new life this year when it bridged the gap between the Caesar Trilogy and the original films and opened the door to even more movies to expand on this epic IP.

In the movie, we're introduced to a young ape, Noa (Owen Teague), who sets out on a journey after an incident with a neighboring clan ruled by the ambitious Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). On his travels, Noa meets a wise orangutan, Raka (Peter Macon), who devoutly follows the teachings of the original Caesar (Andy Serkis) and unwittingly teams up with a ferociously determined human called Mae (Freya Allan). Along the way, everything Noa has ever known comes into question as he looks to the future of both apedom and mankind.

At SDCC, Teague, Durand, Macon, and Allan sat down with Perri to discuss some of the trickier aspects of filming a blockbuster of this size. From building entire rivers to mastering the art of apes, they break down the scenes that challenged them, share their speculations on character deaths, and what it's like trying to shake their ape mannerisms between takes. Check out the interview transcript below for the cast's ideas on where future films could take this franchise.

Filming 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Was No Walk in the Park

Between horseback riding and waterboarding, this cast gave it their all!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PERRI NEMIROFF: I love asking this question when we can dig into any scene we want. Can you each tell me which scene of the movie you thought was going to be most difficult for you going into the shoot, and then ultimately, was it the toughest or did a different one catch you by surprise?

OWEN TEAGUE: I figured that the burning of the village and finding Dad dead would be the toughest, and I'm not sure that it was. Because the set was so convincing, and Wes [Ball] was just so there with me, I think the hardest one ended up being some of the stuff on horseback. [Laughs]

PETER MACON: Because of your pal.

TEAGUE: My pal Jekyll. His name was Jekyll, and then something would go wrong, and Mr. Hyde would come out.

MACON: Didn’t he kick you?

TEAGUE: Yeah. He kicked me in the shin a few times. He was bored. He was like, “Hey, I'm bored!”

KEVIN DURAND: Was he weirded out that you were acting like an ape? Because they’re so energy-sensitive.

TEAGUE: At first, he was. He just wanted to go faster all the time. He thought that I was always like, “Let's go,” which I kind of was, but I don’t know.

MACON: Not fast enough.

Image via 20th Century Studios

MACON: The river scene. It's unlike anything I've ever had the opportunity to do. The set essentially was like a hot tub from Burning Man. It was this giant turbine engine that pumped all this water.

TEAGUE: They built a river. It was nuts.

MACON: And it was just fun to just hang out in the water for three days. But funny story, my last lines in the film were scripted differently. Wes rang me up about three weeks before the premiere, and he's like, “It's not landing. We have to change it. Can we change it?” And this is Wētā. I shot a video on my phone saying the last lines, “Together. Stronger together,” and they managed to fit that into the film. He swore to secrecy until now! The cat's out of the bag. Wes, you're a genius.

Image via Comic-Con

MACON: [To Freya] You have to talk about yours.

FREYA ALLAN: Drowning? I loved drowning.

MACON: No nose clip or anything?

ALLAN: No, no nose clip.

TEAGUE: It's insane. All the stunt stuff.

ALLAN: I just love stunts. It's so fun. The one thing that I was thinking about was the nose situation because it was like having a whole river shoot up your nose. There was some talk of a nose clip but that just wasn't gonna work because I've got to come out of the water, and I can’t have a nose clip. So, yeah, it was just straight into my brain.

That is indeed one of the worst feelings in the world, isn't it?

ALLAN: It was, but I just revel a little bit in all of that stuff.

MACON: You’re down with the waterboarding.

ALLAN: No! You know what I mean. [Laughs] The challenge!

Image via Comic-Con

TEAGUE: I was just so not wanting to be in their position because I absolutely hate water.

ALLAN: We were like prunes by the end. I’d get out at the end of the day, and I was just shriveled.

MACON: But the water was very buoyant. You were sort of floating in it. And it was warmer in the water than it was outside. It was like altered states. You know what I'm saying? It was a very zen space for Raka.

DURAND: I think the most difficult scene, I can say for Owen and I, was when they yell cut, and they go, “Okay, go be a human now.” We would be like, “What? No one taught us how to do that.” [Laughs]

TEAGUE: I remember the scene in the vault where you come and thwart our plans. We would just kind of keep going.

DURAND: We did it for, like, three days straight, and the adrenaline…

TEAGUE: I was so tired afterward, but doing it was a lot of fun.

DURAND: You felt exhilarated. It was pretty awesome.

The Cast Shares the Trickiest Ape and Human Mannerism to Shake

Image via 20th Century Studios

What single human movement was the toughest to shake when you started to get into ape mode?

DURAND: I think hands, for me.

TEAGUE: Really?

DURAND: Yeah, I always noticed your hands. Your hands were always really good. For me, I was in this weird middle ground where I had to figure out how to play an ape, but it was an ape who was trying to figure out how to play a human. So it was trying to figure out where does he settle? But the tension in the hands, because of the density of the bones and the muscle mass, it's hard.

TEAGUE: There are times in the movie where I catch myself. For some reason, the transition between walking on all fours, doing the quadruped stuff, and then coming back into a walk, that transition always makes me wanna lose the link between the hip and the shoulder. Kevin probably taught you this—where the shoulders and the hips don't move, they're joined. I would always lose that coming out of the fours. There's one moment in the movie, every time I watch it, I just go, “You're a human, dude. Come on. What happened?”

You're the only one who notices that.

TEAGUE: Well, good, but I will forever be bothered by it.

DURAND: I didn't see it, bro.

TEAGUE: Thanks, dude.

MACON: Because Raka is pretty chatty, one of the biggest difficulties I had… Because orangutans, their efficiency of movement and thought, human beings are all over the place, but orangutans’ eyes move with their heads, and so being efficient and not human while being a very chatty orangutan was very difficult to navigate to make it not human. That was part of the process.

DURAND: [To Freya] What was the difficult ape work for you?

ALLAN: [Laughs] Being around you weirdos.

Freya, did you ever try to use the crutches just to give it a go?

ALLAN: A couple of times. I tried last night, actually.

DURAND: She did. In heels!

TEAGUE: And she was really good at it.

I can’t even walk in heels.

TEAGUE: Once you get it, it clicks.

DURAND: You’re an athlete, too.

TEAGUE: Stellar running.

ALLAN: Thanks, guys.

DURAND: The cameras couldn’t keep up. They were like, “Where did she go?” No one could find you.

Authentic athletic running on screen is something that always catches my eye, and I love seeing it! You nailed it.

DURAND: You didn't run track or anything?

ALLAN: I did a bit when I was very young, but I chose drama over sport.

Now I want the opposite of that question. Can you each tell me the ape movement that was toughest to shake after you wrapped the production?

TEAGUE: All of them. Everything. [Laughs]

ALLAN: They were actually obsessed. It's kind of concerning. Any opportunity they get, they're just in there, and I have to continually just stand there.

DURAND: [Imitating Proximus Caesar] “It’s very hard for me to drop the voice.” I love the voice.

Image via Comic-Con

ALLAN: You literally do it in every interview, Kevin.

DURAND: I know!

TEAGUE: I was saying last night that it’s gonna be hard for me. If I were to have to do a scene with Proximus, I couldn't now because he's just a big cuddly guy that I know in interviews.

DURAND: How crazy would it be for us to do a scene as human characters? That would be weird because the ape would probably come in.

TEAGUE: We’ve always just been apes.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Cast Speculate on Who's Really Dead

Close

Kevin and Peter, I need to see more of both of you. I mean this sincerely, I want to see where the story is going, but I also think that prime real estate is two prequels.

DURAND: Oh, wow.

How Proximus came into power, and how Raka became a member of the Order of Caesar.

DURAND: I love it. Bring it on. I’m here for it.

MACON: There’s a good conversation to be had.

DURAND: I’m there for it.

MACON: Like, we're not really quite developed yet. They're a little bit like revolutionaries, they're growing up, and they're not really locked into their belief system.

DURAND: Punk rock era!

MACON: Maybe they had a band at one point.

Peter, I can ask you this now that we're talking spoilers; is Raka dead dead?

MACON: I didn't see him die. Check this out. So at the very, very, very end of the credits, you hear [makes ape noises]. I call Wes, and I'm like, “Dude, what is that? Why are you doing that? What is that?” He's like, “Well, you never know. We didn't see him die.”

Image via 20th Century Studios

I live by horror movie rules and horror movies have taught me that if you do not see the body dead, dead, dead, the character is not dead.

DURAND: So, in that case, we're both safe because you didn't see either of our bodies.

You might have a little more of an intense death scene, but …

DURAND: What are you trying to say to me? Don’t you dare.

Hey, I'm willing to believe what you want!

DURAND: I’m a giant, magnificent creature!

MACON: But when you come back, you'll have a squeaky shoe. You know what I mean? Proximus comes back with a squeaky shoe. He's like one of those big shoes. With a patch and a hook maybe.

I’m all for these ideas.

MACON: But he’s still just as charming as ever.

ALLAN: Kevin, if you were asked to be another ape, would you?

DURAND: Yeah. I mean, Proximus was such a buffet for me.

ALLAN: Because you could technically do that. That’s the fun thing.

DURAND: I would need something that I'd really be excited to see.

MACON: I would want to be a howler monkey.

TEAGUE: I would wanna see you be a howler monkey.

MACON: Dude, and you know why they howl. That's a movie I wanna see.

Can Noa and Mae Truly Trust Each Other Going Forward?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Owen and Freya, at the very end of the movie, what do you think is the thing Noa admires most about Mae, and what does he fear the most about her? And Freya, same for you about Noa.

TEAGUE: Her determination, and her, like, “I'm going to do this at all costs.” That makes her very dangerous. She's got a mission, and she knows how to manipulate me to achieve that. She's smart.

ALLAN: I feel like, for me it's the same thing. What she admires and what she fears is the same. I think she can relate to how much you want to protect your people and how much love you have for your family and friends, but at the same time, it's conflicting with her doing that for her people, as well.

Image via Comic-Con

MACON: One of my favorite moments in the film, speaking to that point, is when Noa fixes the cattle prod thing and she turns over and she looks. She's like, “Oh, well, here we go. This dude is trouble.”

Freya Allan Says "It Feels Like a Different Ciri" in 'The Witcher' Season 4

Custom Image by Federico Napoli

Freya, I have to end with a Witcher question. Everyone is mighty interested in Ciri’s physical transformation this season. Can you tell me about working with the hair, makeup, and costume departments to find the right look, and maybe if those new looks helped you unearth any new layers of the character that you didn't expect?

ALLAN: You actually also haven't seen that she gets new hair and makeup, as well, which I think when you see that, it’s a lot of paralleling the game. So, I think that will tie it all together, as well. It was basically about getting a mixture between the books and the game. I was very heavily involved with the costume, and I really wanted it to be a bit of a mixture of both, just so that fans had that. The minute I'm in that costume and the new hair and makeup, it feels like a different Ciri. It's so much fun. We've just never seen her like this, and so I'm really excited for people to see what happens. It's fun.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes officially hits Hulu on August 2.

