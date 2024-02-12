The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a sequel to the successful rebooted Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy, featuring new characters and a fresh generation of apes.

The movie follows the journey of Noa, played by Owen Teague, as he navigates a world of advancement and tries to determine the future for his ape brethren.

Directed by Wes Ball and set to premiere on May 10, the film brings together a talented cast including Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Kevin Durand as the villainous Proximus Caesar.

Alongside the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we were also given a first look at the character posters for the movie. Highlighted in the posters are Noa, our main character, played by Owen Teague, Nova, played by Freya Allan and Kevin Durand's villainous Proximus Caesar, the antagonist of the movie, which serves as a sequel to the rebooted Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy.

Hundreds of years following Caesar's (Andy Serkis) revolutionary impact on ape intelligence, a fresh generation attempts to advance their civilisations, neglecting the lessons from the human downfall. Noa (Teague) must navigate through a world of advancement that remains beyond his comprehension before he can determine the future direction for his ape brethren, while joining a young and mysterious human as the pair work together to try and protect each other while unlocking the key to the future.

The previous trilogy was a massive success as it grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. Rise of the Planet of the Apes had a total box office of around $481 million, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes smashed this with $710 million, and War for the Planet of the Apes completed the trilogy with around $490 million.

Who's Behind the New 'Planet of the Apes' Movie?

Close

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premieres in theaters in the United States on May 10.