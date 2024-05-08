The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes lacks an end-credits scene but reveals a subtle audio cue for potential future developments.

The franchise doesn't typically include end-credit scenes, resembling the ambiguity in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Director Wes Ball hints at a possible sequel while considering expanding Caesar's legacy in a new trilogy.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sets up a wealth of exciting developments for future installments, yet does so without having an end-credits scene. This leaves the next chapter of Noa's (Owen Teague) a bit of a mystery, and only time will tell if the reported plans for a new Planet of the Apes trilogy will come to fruition. However, just because Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes doesn't have an end-credits scene doesn't mean the film doesn't have a teeny tiny possible potential tease hidden in the end-credits.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes not having an end-credits scene isn't all that surprising, given the franchise as a whole isn't all that used to doing them. The only exception is Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which features an end-credits scene that showcases the inevitable spread of the Simian Flu. Neither Dawn of the Planet of the Apes nor War for the Planet of the Apes have end-credits scenes, although Dawn did feature an ominous audio cue at the end of the credits that sparked a few fan theories. Coincidentally, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also features a peculiar audio cue as the credits conclude despite not having an end-credits scene.

The End-Credits of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Feature an Unusual Audio Cue

Though there isn't a scene tease at the end of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, there is something potentially significant waiting at the end of the credits crawl. Mere seconds before the film's runtime reaches its conclusion, the distinct noise of an ape can be heard echoing in the background. That may sound like a pretty innocuous detail, but the noise heard at the end sounds deeply reminiscent of a character (who we won't spoil) whose fate was fairly ambiguous by the film's conclusion.

This isn't the first time we've seen something like this in the franchise, with the last time being in the second installment of the Caesar trilogy. In the end credits for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, audio of some debris being moved, and some chimpanzee noises can be heard. This led to speculation among fans that the film's fan-favorite villain, Koba (Toby Kebbell), survived his battle with Caesar (Andy Serkis). This theory would ultimately be debunked in War for the Planet of the Apes, as Koba does not return in the film apart from a few brief dream sequences. We'll have to wait and see if the mysterious audio cue at the end of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is teasing the return of a major character or if it's a simple reference to the film's earlier events.

Will 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Get a Sequel?

A sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has not been officially confirmed at the time of this writing, and prospects for a follow-up likely depend on how well the film does at the box office. That being said, director Wes Ball has already expressed interest in continuing the story set-up in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and already has plans for the film to be the start of a brand-new trilogy:

“I don't want to say we end on a cliffhanger, but we certainly end on a new door opening, essentially, that will allow us to keep going, you know, if we wanted to. If we were successful enough to.”

Ball's change of heart in telling another expansive chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga came in the aftermath of initial skepticism, given just how popular and beloved the previous Caesar trilogy was. Still, he now seems more than willing to continue the story in a way that honors and expands Caesar's legacy:

“Honestly, I said, ‘No thanks.’ I was like, ‘Why do it? The trilogy was fine. It has a perfect little thing. Why do it? I'm not interested in doing a Part Four. It's not really fun; it's not very interesting.’ I went away, it was like, I have a week later, I think I know how to do this. It was this thing of what we do is we make a big leap. It's a big bold choice. We're gonna do a giant cut after Caesar has died, but we're not gonna abandon what has come before us essentially, right? We're still in that same world. We're still in that universe, and, in fact we get to play with the idea of what has happened to Caesar's legacy? What has survived? Whole buildings are dissolving away. What has happened to his stories, his legacy, his teachings?”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes comes to theaters on May 10th. Click below for showtimes near you.

