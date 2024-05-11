The Big Picture Debuting with a strong $22 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is tracking for a $50+ million opening weekend.

Directed by Wes Ball, the film follows the first two installments in the trilogy with an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is expected to kick off a new trilogy and add to the Apes franchise legacy.

20th Century Studios is looking to get things going this weekend with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fourth installment in the long-running franchise’s reboot series. Set hundreds of years after 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the movie is tracking ahead of its projected opening weekend haul of over $50 million, thanks to a strong $22 million on Friday, which includes the $6 million that the movie made in Thursday previews.

Directed by Wes Ball, who remains best known for his Maze Runner trilogy of films, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives seven years after the reboot trilogy’s final film, War for the Planet of the Apes. The movie’s projected $52 million opening would put it in the same range as War ($56 million in 2017) and Rise ($54 million in 2011). The middle chapter, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, delivered a franchise-best domestic box office debut of $72 million, and ended its run with over $700 million worldwide.

Directed by Matt Reeves, Dawn and War were both beloved by audiences, scoring glowing reviews for their emotional resonance and state-of-the-art visual effects. Even Rise, directed by Rupert Wyatt, was largely well-liked. Ball had big shoes to fill, and it looks like he’s living up to expectations, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earning an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But audience response is slightly worrying, with the movie earning only a soft B CinemaScore — the lowest since Tim Burton’s 2000 reboot film — from opening day audiences. Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote in his review that the film “can’t help but feel like a step back in this franchise’s evolution.”

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Is Expected to Start a New Trilogy

Close

Slipping to second place after a lukewarm debut last week, The Fall Guy grossed $3.5 million on its second Friday, setting itself up for a projected sophomore weekend haul of around $14 million. This should take the rather costly film’s running domestic total to $50 million after 10 days of release. Directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, the action-comedy stumbled in its opening despite weeks of positive buzz and glowing reviews. With a reported price tag between $130 million and $150 million, the movie couldn't crack the $30 million mark in its domestic debut.

Poised to debut on digital platforms soon, the much-discussed romantic drama Challengers took the third spot with $1.6 million on its third Friday. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor as a trio of tennis professionals whose lives collide across several years, Challengers is looking at a running domestic total of just under $40 million by Sunday, which means that it will definitely pass the $50 million mark domestically by the end of its run — a healthy result for a star-driven studio film, despite its relatively bloated budget of $55 million. Globally, the movie will pass the $65 million mark this weekend.

The fourth and fifth spots went to Sony’s horror non-starter Tarot and Warner Bros.’ blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Tarot is looking at around $1 million on its second Friday, taking its running domestic total to just under $10 million, while Godzilla x Kong added $600,000 on its seventh Friday, taking its domestic total to $190 million. The movie will soon debut on digital platforms, even as it chases the 2014 Godzilla’s franchise-record domestic haul of $200 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Find Tickets Now