In an industry increasingly reliant on digital effects and green-screen wizardry, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stands out for its director Wes Ball's commitment to authenticity and two feet planted in the real world. When making the film, Ball was determined to make it feel as real as possible, as shown in his approach to the film's production in a refreshing embrace of real-world locations. This was an attempt to capture the essence of live-action filmmaking while navigating the complexities of integrating the cutting-edge CGI necessary to portray the evolved apes that now run our planet in the narrative of the movies, as he explained to Collider's Steve Weintraub during our Directors on Directing panel at WonderCon. He said:

"That, to me, was what was so surprising about this process. We probably had one blue screen set on the movie. For the most part, we’re out in real locations shooting with real actors. They happen to be in these funny dots with this stupid camera in their face everywhere, which they eventually kind of forget about, but you make it like a live-action movie. You just have to image that, 'Oh, that’s going to be an ape doing that in a year.' That’s the whole thing. How do you give the spontaneity? That’s the thing for me. The challenge on this movie was, 'How do you make a movie that’s so technically…?' I kind of liken it to you’re building a jigsaw puzzle, all in separate pieces, its own piece individually, and you gotta carve it just right way over here in these different kinds of arrangements. It’s not until the last four weeks, where I’m at right now, where all those pieces come together, and you have no time to change it, and they better fit."

Ball's decision to fully embrace the unpredictable elements of real locations, combined with the precision of motion-capture technology, is a great example of finding the balance between traditional filmmaking and the demands of contemporary visual effects storytelling. The director's affection for "spontaneous cameras" and "complicated moves" made it clear that he had the desire to infuse the film with a natural feel, which would also further enhance the performances of actors who, despite being covered in suits with dots for motion capture, deliver the raw material for what will become the apes in the final product.

"The problem is, I have twelve cameras around us that are just separate cameras capturing every little nuance of the actor," he explained. "I’ve got a camera on one face, and I’ve got about half-a-dozen to two dozen infrared cameras that are hiding in the set, behind little things of leaves, or whatever, just camouflaged on the set, that are actually the technical craft process of capturing all of this information so that we can get it right."

Wes Ball Says You'll Never Be Able to Spot the Full CGI Scenes

The meticulous attention to detail ensures that the digital apes are imbued with the subtle, authentic behaviors of the actors portraying them, bridging the gap between human emotion and digital expression, rather than just computer characters drawn on a blank canvas. Ball went on to say:

"So, ultimately the images up there might be full CG, 100%, which there’s about 30 to 40 minutes of full CG, which I don’t think people will be able to tell, there’s some scenes that you would never guess, just because that’s how it had to get done. But it all started from a real camera, and a real world with real, physical actions."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will premiere in theatres on May 10. Stay tuned at Collider for more.

