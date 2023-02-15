Planet of the Apes fans, get ready. We are one step closer to seeing the next installment of the franchise. This morning, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball announced that filming has wrapped on the upcoming film with a fun video posted on Twitter. The film is slated for release on May 24, 2024.

The video posted by Ball to celebrate the end of filming also celebrated both the cast and crew that helped make the film. In the video, Ball starts recording a monitor featuring an early rendering of the titular apes in front of a blue screen. He then pans the camera over to point at the crew on the soundstage as he announces that it's a wrap. The crew all begin the cheer and applaud. Ball then pans the camera back to the monitor, and we get to see the funny sight of those early ape renders also celebrate and hug each other.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to pick up where the Planet of the Apes trilogy starring Andy Serkis left off. Many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, several ape societies have sprung up after the “Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis” and meanwhile “humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence.” While some of the societies follow Caesar’s teachings, some have never heard of him, and others have corrupted his views for their own gain. The film will follow an ape, whose clan has been enslaved by another ape leader, as he embarks on an adventure with a young human woman in search of freedom.

Who Is In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, not willing to be out done by the previous films in the series, will feature a cast filled to the brim with talent. The upcoming film will star Freya Allan, Owen Teague, William H. Macy, Dichen Lachman, and Kevin Durand in roles that are mostly being kept under wraps. It has been reveled that Teague will be playing Cornelius, the son of Caesar - who was the main character of the previous trilogy and was played by Serkis. The cast is rounded out by Eka Darville, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A'abzgi.

The film has been directed by Ball, who is best known for directing the Maze Runner trilogy. He is directing this film off a script written by the talented team of Patrick Aison, Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. Aison recently wrote the Predator prequel Prey while Friedman recently helped write Avatar: The Way of Water. Jaffa and Silver are often a writing pair who wrote Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes together. Silver also helped write Avatar: The Way of Water.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes before it hits theaters on May 24, 2024. Check out the video posted by Ball below: