The Big Picture Despite mixed audience responses, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a box office success with $302 million globally.

The movie follows a new character named Noa and addresses themes of blind faith and fascism.

Directed by Wes Ball, the film has managed to retain a place in the top five while facing competition from new releases.

The general mood at the global box office this past weekend was of dejection, with two major new releases — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie — having underperformed. But respite came in the form of an unlikely holdover hit, 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. On its 19th day of release, the fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot series passed a massive global box office milestone, reminding naysayers that the franchise has the sort of box office pull that can feel so elusive these days.

With nearly $129 million domestically and another $172 million from overseas markets, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has now grossed a cumulative global total of around $302 million. Directed by Wes Ball — this is his first film of the series — the movie opened to solid box office numbers two weeks ago, and has since displayed strong legs despite mixed audience response. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes grossed $58 million in its first weekend — the second-biggest debut of the reboot series — and added $25 million in weekend two and $13 million in weekend three. Despite competition from new releases across genres and very direct competition from Furiosa, the movie has managed to retain spots in the top five both globally and domestically.

The 'Planet of the Apes' Reboot Movies Have Grossed Nearly $2 Billion Worldwide

Close

Planet of the Apes Reboot Movies Global Box Office Rise of the Planet of the Apes $470 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes $710 million War for the Planet of the Apes $490 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes $302 million (and counting)

The franchise reached this feat despite initial concerns about audience response. The movie opened to a disappointing B CinemaScore and currently holds a 78% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Critical reception has been slightly more positive, with the movie having settled at a “fresh” 80% score. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set a few hundred years after the events of the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, which tells the origin story of the chimpanzee Caesar, who initiated the downfall of humans by leading a revolution against them. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows a new character named Noa and addresses themes of blind faith, fascism, and being one with nature.

Over the years, the franchise has been compared to James Cameron’s Avatar movies, with the presumption being that they’ve left little cultural impact despite big box office success. The series began in the 1960s, with the classic first film starring Charlton Heston. An ill-fated reboot, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2001 to box office success but baffled critical response. The series was rebooted once more in 2011, with director Rupert Wyatt’s $470 million-grossing Rise of the Planet of the Apes, but it wasn’t until director Matt Reeves took over in 2014 that these movies attained significant critical appreciation. Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes grossed over $700 million globally and remains the series’ top-grossing installment.

He followed it up with War for the Planet of the Apes, which made nearly $500 million worldwide in 2017, and continued to generate acclaim for Andy Serkis’ ground-breaking motion-capture performance as Caesar. Produced on a reported budget of $160 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, William H. Macy, Kevin Durand, and Peter Macon. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets