It’s been a bummer of a summer at the box office this year, but there’s one outlier. 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has proven that there’s interest yet in the long-running science-fiction franchise, which was riskily rebooted a little over a decade ago, and soft-rebooted once again this year after a significant period of inactivity. But despite featuring no stars to speak of — and barely any human faces at all — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes not only opened strongly but has continued to perform well in the last few weeks.

With $140 million domestically and nearly $200 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $337 million — making it the only recent release to pass such a milestone. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is eying around $400 million in lifetime global revenue, which means that it won’t be able to match the global performances of its three predecessors. But in the next few days, the film will overtake War for the Planet of the Apes’ $146 million lifetime domestic haul to become the third-biggest installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot series.

After an ill-fated 2001 reboot directed by Tim Burton, which, by the way, was also a box office success, the franchise was re-invigorated in 2011, with director Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which concluded its global run with around $470 million worldwide. But it wasn’t until director Matt Reeves took over that the series began to attract true pop-culture recognition, especially for Andy Serkis’ ground-breaking motion-capture performance as the ape Caesar.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Is Expected to Start a New Trilogy

Planet of the Apes Reboot Movies Global Box Office Rise of the Planet of the Apes $470 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes $710 million War for the Planet of the Apes $490 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes $337 million (and counting)

Released in 2014, Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes grossed over $700 million worldwide, while 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes concluded its global run with nearly $500 million globally. Both movies received widespread critical acclaim for their visual effects, dark tone, and Reeves’ direction. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continued the series’ streak of positive reception, although response was noticeably more muted this time around. Directed by Wes Ball, who remains best known for his Maze Runner trilogy of films, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes holds an 80% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Set a few hundred years after the events of War, the movie is expected to start a new trilogy, having introduced a whole host of new characters. Produced on a reported budget of $160 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, William H. Macy, Kevin Durand, and Peter Macon. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Release Date May 10, 2024 Director Wes Ball Cast Kevin Durand , Freya Allan , Peter Macon , Owen Teague , Eka Darville , Sara Wiseman , Neil Sandilands

