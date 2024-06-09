The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues to dominate the global box office, surpassing $359.8 million in just five weekends.

The film has outperformed its predecessor, War for the Planet of the Apes, domestically.

In key international markets, the film ranked as the number two film of the weekend in multiple countries, solidifying its continued success.

Apes together are proving extremely strong. Disney and 20th Century’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been making waves at the box office, grossing an estimated $6.9 million internationally this weekend, pushing its estimated international total to a solid $210 million. Globally, the film now boasts an impressive $359.8 million by the end of its fifth weekend, with a domestic gross of $149.7 million from 3,155 locations, showcasing its steady climb in the box office charts.

The latest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise has surpassed the $146.8 million final domestic gross of its predecessor, War for the Planet of the Apes. This achievement places Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes as the fourth highest-grossing MPA global release of 2024 so far and solidifies the franchise’s global box office earnings at over $2 billion ($2.043 billion, to be precise).

Domestically, the film’s $149.8 million cumulative gross to date is noteworthy, having already outperformed the final $147 million earned by War for the Planet of the Apes. It ranks as the fourth highest-grossing domestic release of 2024. Even in its fifth weekend of release, the movie managed a strong hold, bringing in $5.4 million with a -40% drop, securing its position as the fifth highest-grossing film of the weekend.

How Is 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Performing Globally?

On the international front, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes crossed the $200 million mark ahead of the weekend, with a current total of $210 million. This means it has surpassed the $207 million international total of Rise of the Planet of the Apes at current exchange rates. The film performed remarkably well in several markets, ranking as the number two film of the weekend in Brazil, the Netherlands, Singapore (non-local), Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. Despite facing a -57% overall drop, significant markets showed strong holds, including Spain (-19%), the UK (-42%), Australia (-47%), Japan (-48%), and France (-50%).

In terms of yearly rankings, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is already the number one film of 2024 to date in Brazil and Peru. Additionally, it holds the number two spot in the Philippines (non-local), Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile. Impressively, the film has become the highest-grossing entry of the franchise in various countries, including India, Mexico, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Iraq, Lebanon, Lithuania, Nigeria, Turkey, Indonesia, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia.

