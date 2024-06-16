The Big Picture With competition at the box office, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes remains stable in its sixth weekend of release.

The movie has grossed $374 million globally, surpassing its predecessor domestically, but is unlikely to match its global haul.

Directed by Wes Ball, the film sets the stage for a new trilogy of movies, continuing the successful reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise.

20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes can no longer lay claim to the title of the summer’s only hit, with both Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Inside Out 2 injecting some much-needed excitement to the box office in the last few days. But despite the competition, the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series remained stable as it completed its sixth weekend of release. The movie is nearing the end of its run now, but the studio’s smart decision not to release it on digital platforms appears to be working in its favor.

Produced on a reported budget of $160 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has grossed $158 million domestically, and another $216 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $374 million. While the movie was able to overtake its predecessor, War for the Planet of the Apes, at the domestic box office, there’s virtually no chance of it repeating the feat globally. If it’s lucky, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will likely pass the $390 million milestone by the end of its run, but it’s not going to come close to matching War’s $490 million lifetime haul from 2017.

Can 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Hit $400 Million Worldwide?

Planet of the Apes Reboot Movies Global Box Office Rise of the Planet of the Apes $470 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes $710 million War for the Planet of the Apes $490 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes $374 million (and counting)

Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set hundreds of years after the events of that film, and is designed to start a new trilogy of movies focusing on a new cast of characters. The franchise was successfully rebooted in 2011 with director Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which grossed $470 million worldwide and introduced audiences to Caesar, the protagonist of these prequels, played in a ground-breaking motion-capture performance by Andy Serkis. Director Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was set a few years after the fall of human civilization and remains the franchise’s top-grossing (and most acclaimed) installment with over $700 million worldwide.

Each of the three reboot movies garnered glowing reviews for their state-of-the-art visual effects, their somber tone, and Serkis’ central performance. While positive, reviews for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes were slightly more muted. The movie appears to have settled at an 80% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The Planet of the Apes franchise began in the 1960s and was rebooted once before by Tim Burton in 2001. The new reboot series has generated nearly $2 billion globally. Featuring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, William H. Macy, Peter Macon, and Kevin Durand, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

