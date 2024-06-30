The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes held strong in theaters despite competition, earning $388 million globally.

The Planet of the Apes reboot series has grossed over $2 billion worldwide, with Dawn as the top-grossing installment.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, set years after previous films, is expected to start a new franchise.

While Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will largely be credited for resurrecting a struggling summer box office with a blockbuster $1 billion global haul, for quite some time, one film was valiantly holding the line after a string of summer disappointments. 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes delivered remarkable holds across its two-month theatrical run, despite fierce competition and a steady decrease in its theater count. Now entering its eighth week of release, the movie lost another 950 locations domestically but retained a spot in the top 10 list.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has made nearly $170 million stateside so far, in addition to $220 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $388 million. The movie is all but guaranteed to pass the $390 million mark, but whether it passes the more eye-catching $400 million milestone is still up in the air. Produced on a reported budget of $160 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has widely been hailed as a hit, which goes to show just how drastically the landscape has changed in recent years. By comparison, 2016’s Warcraft made nearly $440 million worldwide against the same budget but was perceived as a flop.

Planet of the Apes Reboot Movies Global Box Office Rise of the Planet of the Apes $470 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes $710 million War for the Planet of the Apes $490 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes $388 million (and counting)

That being said, the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise is an interesting case study; the series has routinely delivered strong box office results despite the lack of major stars whose popularity can be exploited during publicity tours. The movies have also been well-received, with particular praise being given to their state-of-the-art visual effects, emotionally driven narratives, and grounded tone. For his groundbreaking motion-capture performance in the original reboot trilogy, Andy Serkis also attracted some Oscar buzz.

The 'Planet of the Apes' Reboot Movies Have Grossed Over $2 Billion Worldwide

Serkis played the ape Caesar, who led the first revolt against the humans in director Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes. He rose to become a messiah figure in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, directed by Matt Reeves. Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set a few hundred years after the events of those films, and is expected to start a new franchise. The movie holds a “fresh” 80% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Dawn remains the top-grossing installment of the reboot franchise, with over $700 million worldwide. While Kingdom has overtaken War domestically to become the reboot series’ third-biggest domestic hit, it still trails all three of its predecessors globally. Featuring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, William H. Macy, Peter Macon, and Kevin Durand, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7 10 Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Release Date May 10, 2024 Director Wes Ball Cast Kevin Durand , Freya Allan , Peter Macon , Owen Teague , Eka Darville , Sara Wiseman , Neil Sandilands

