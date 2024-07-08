The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes wraps up its box office run with $391M at the global box office, falling short of a major milestone.

The movie overtook War for the Planet of the Apes as the reboot series' third-biggest domestic release.

The Planet of the Apes reboot movies have grossed over $2 billion worldwide, with Kingdom being the lowest-grossing installment.

Now playing in just 700 domestic theaters after two solid months of release, 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is wrapping up its theatrical run with an impressive global box office haul. The movie debuted to surprisingly solid results in May, holding the fort for a couple of weeks during an especially difficult summer box office season until the arrival of major hits such as Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Inside Out 2. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now set to debut on digital platforms on July 9, with a global haul that might fall marginally short of a major milestone.

As of this weekend, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has grossed nearly $170 million domestically and over $220 million in overseas markets, for a combined global haul of $391 million. The movie debuted with an impressive $58 million domestically, and delivered a string of impressive holds across the next couple of months. In fact, it actually had a 2% jump in weekend six, which is also when it overtook War for the Planet of the Apes to become the reboot series’ third-biggest domestic box office release.

The Planet of the Apes Reboot Movies Have Grossed Over $2 Billion Worldwide

Planet of the Apes Reboot Movies Global Box Office Rise of the Planet of the Apes $470 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes $710 million War for the Planet of the Apes $490 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes $391 million

The Planet of the Apes franchise began in the 1960s, and was rebooted in the early 2000s by director Tim Burton to mixed results. The series was rebooted once again in 2011, with director Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which grossed $470 million worldwide. Director Matt Reeves took over the franchise next, and delivered two of the most acclaimed modern blockbusters — Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, which grossed $710 million and $490 million worldwide, respectively. While Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has overtaken War domestically, it’s still the lowest-grossing installment of the reboot series globally.

And that’s where it will likely remain, by the looks of it. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $160 million, but is being perceived as a bona fide hit. This is an indication of just how drastically the landscape has changed in the post-pandemic years; not too long ago, movies like Pacific Rim and Warcraft delivered global hauls of more than $400 million each, against similar budgets, but were seen as under-performers. Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is expected to start a new trilogy of movies, set hundreds of years after the events of the reboot trilogy. You’ll be able to watch the film at home this week, while it is still playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

