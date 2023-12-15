The Big Picture In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a new generation of intelligent apes continues Caesar's mission of making the world a better place, but conflicts arise with other ape communities.

A new look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been revealed on the cover of Empire Magazine, allowing audiences to take a look at one of the protagonists of next year's blockbuster. Years after Caesar (Andy Serkis) changed history forever by leading a community of intelligent apes, it's time for a new generation to continue his mission of making the world a better place for the apes to live in. Unfortunately for the group, Caesar's isn't the only ape community out there anymore, and that could lead to conflict in the future.

When it comes to the humans featured in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the virus introduced in Rise of the Planet of the Apes has returned them to a feral state, leaving the titular primates as the most intelligent species on the planet. In the upcoming sequel, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) will tarnish the legacy of the original leader by enslaving other tribes of apes while looking for the last remains of human technology. Being violent and oppressive towards other apes wasn't what Caesar wanted when he was alive, and there's only one ape who can stop the new villains before it's too late.

Noa (Owen Teague) is a common ape born years after Caesar passed away, and even if he might only look like a regular member of his community, he'll take the initiative to stop Proximus Caesar from leading the apes down a dark path. Just like Caesar did during his own time, Noa will attempt to change what seems impossible to overcome, in an action-packed adventure filled with detailed visual effects. The world introduced in Rise of the Planet of the Apes slowly transitions into the strange wasteland seen in the original 1968 classic.

Who Directed 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'?

Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the Mazer Runner film series, stepped behind the camera for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, continuing the narrative established during Caesar's time. Ever since Disney acquired Fox, the studio looked for a director capable of working on a project of a considerably large scale, and Ball's experience during Thomas' (Dylan O'Brien) journey made the company hire him for the introduction of Noa and the new status of the Planet of the Apes. Caesar's time might've come to an end, but there's still a lot the apes can do while trying to improve their civilization in a world where humans aren't capable of ruling the planet anymore.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premieres in theaters in the United States on May 24, 2024. You can check out the new look at the movie from the cover of Empire Magazine below: