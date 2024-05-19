The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes dominates IMAX with a $21 million haul.

The Blue Angels doc debuts strong on 268 IMAX screens, securing $1.325 million.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Uncut Gems are set for IMAX release, offering visually stunning and thrilling experiences.

This past weekend, IMAX theaters buzzed with activity, pulling in $8 million globally, led by the continued success of Disney/20th Century’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. In its second outing, the film amassed $5.5 million from IMAX screens across the world, boosting its global IMAX tally to an impressive $21.8 million. Domestically, it contributed $2.6 million — accounting for 10% of the overall weekend total and bringing its North American IMAX haul to $11.3 million. On the international front, it garnered $3 million, pushing the overseas IMAX total to $10.5 million.

Not to be outdone, MGM’s The Blue Angels made a strong debut on 268 IMAX screens, securing $1.325 million. The documentary, which provides an intimate look at the U.S. Navy's elite Flight Demonstration Squadron, marks a new chapter for IMAX 'Docu-busters.' It collected $1.3 million from 225 domestic screens alone, setting it up for a strong run for both its feature-length version and the upcoming 45-minute traditional documentary tailored for institutional locations.

Apes continues to captivate audiences with its tale of Noa (Owen Teague), a young ape challenging the tyrannical leader Proximus who seeks to militarize their kind. The film has been praised for its nuanced homage to its predecessors while boldly charting a new course for the series, reflected in its "fresh" 81% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

At the same time, the thrill of flight and military precision in The Blue Angels is captured in stunning detail in IMAX, allowing audiences to feel as though they are part of the high-flying action. The documentary underscores IMAX's commitment to delivering not just movies, but full-fledged experiences that highlight the technical marvels and human stories behind real-life heroes.

What Releases This Week on IMAX?

Looking ahead, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is gearing up for a significant release on 800 IMAX screens globally in over 80 markets. The film explores the backstory of Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, set in the expansive and visually striking Wasteland — a fitting landscape for IMAX screens. Its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road, was one of the best-looking films of all time when projected in the intense quality that IMAX provides, and Furiosa's early reviews indicate that audiences should expect more of that visceral excitement. Meanwhile, A24's explosive and propulsive — not to mention anxiety-inducing — thriller, Uncut Gems, which gave Adam Sandler the performance of his career to date, will enjoy a special one-night engagement on IMAX this Wednesday.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7 10 Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Release Date May 10, 2024 Director Wes Ball Cast Freya Allan , Kevin Durand , Dichen Lachman , William H. Macy , Owen Teague , Peter Macon , Sara Wiseman Runtime 145 mins Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Patrick Aison , Josh Friedman , Rick Jaffa , Amanda Silver Studio 20th Century Studios

