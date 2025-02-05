If there's one thing that the Planet of the Apes franchise is known for, it's the tendency of every entry to push boundaries when it comes to visual effects and motion capture performances. This year, the team's stellar work in Wes Ball’s (Maze Runner trilogy) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is being celebrated with a nomination from the Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects. In order to check out those visual effects the way they were intended—on the biggest screen possible—Collider is teaming up with Walt Disney and 20th Century to invite you to join us for a special screening, where you will have the rare opportunity to check out the movie in IMAX and hear from the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes team themselves during an extra special Q&A, hosted by our very own Perri Nemiroff.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a standalone sequel to the previous three installments, the Caesar Trilogy, so it also serves as an entry point for newcomers to the franchise in a story about Noa (Owen Teague), a young ape who sets out on an epic journey of discovery. Along the way, he encounters a human, Nova (Freya Allan), and the teachings of the fabled Caesar (Andy Serkis), who set a revolution in motion for all of apedom. The movie also features the talents of Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

Perri will be joined on stage by none other than the movie's director himself, Ball, as well as VFX Supervisor Erik Winquist (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Senior Animation Supervisor Paul Story (Avengers: Infinity War), and VFX Producer Danielle Immerman (The Suicide Squad). This VFX dream team will discuss the movie magic of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' visual effects and maybe even reveal some production secrets about how the magic of cinema was used to make both practical and special effects work to the movie's advantage. In addition to an Oscar nomination, the team's work on the special effects was also nominated for other awards, such as the BAFTAs and the Annie Awards.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' IMAX Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, join us on February 10 for this special IMAX screening of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The event will take place at IMAX HQ (near LAX), and it all begins at 7pm. The Q&A with Ball, Winquist, Story, and Immerman will start after the credits roll, so make sure you stick around to discover tons of exclusive behind-the-scenes information ahead of the Academy Awards on March 2.

How to Get 'Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes' IMAX Screening Tickets

Image via 20th Century Studios

If you're ready to see Noa and Proximus Caesar (Durand) again and hear the VFX team and director discuss Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, all you need to do is hit this link to provide us with your email address and let us know if you want to bring a guest. Keep an eye on your inbox so you can RSVP as soon as you get confirmation to ensure you get a seat. This one is going to go fast, and you don’t want to miss out on this rare opportunity to catch all the action and Oscar-worthy effects in IMAX one last time. We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to February 10, so keep an eye out.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu now. Be sure to check out Collider for even more exciting screening events with actors, directors, producers, and more.