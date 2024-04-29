The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with 20th Century Studios and IMAX to present an early IMAX screening of Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Collider is excited to announce we’ve teamed up with IMAX and 20th Century Studios to present Wes Ball’s (The Maze Runner trilogy) epic adventure Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in IMAX. This is the continuation of the “Caesar Trilogy,” taking audiences back to that cinematic world seven years after the final film, War for the Planet of the Apes, released in theaters. Read below for details on how to enter to win free tickets to our advanced IMAX screening, and beat the crowds!

Centuries since Caesar’s (Andy Serkis) reign, apes are now the supreme species, and humans have receded to the wild. One coastal clan is ruled by a descendent of evolved apes, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), who seeks to conquer and build his empire on the backs of humans and ape clans alike. Inspired by the world around him and the teachings of Caesar, one young ape, Noa (Owen Teague), embarks on his own journey for freedom alongside a human named Mae (Freya Allan), questioning everything he’s ever known as he looks to the future. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also features William H. Macy (Shameless), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World Dominion), and Peter Macon (The Orville).

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ IMAX Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, come join us on Tuesday, May 7 near LAX. The IMAX screening begins at 7 pm. Don’t miss your chance to catch one of this year’s biggest blockbusters early on the biggest screen!

How to Get ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to May 7, so keep an eye out.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10.