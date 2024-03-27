The Big Picture A new teaser for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes promises a sneak peek at the upcoming movie, exclusively in IMAX theaters this weekend.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place several decades after the "Caesar Trilogy" and is expected to serve as a soft reboot.

Director Wes Ball (Maze Runner) will bring fresh life to the Planet of the Apes franchise in May.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is about to roar into theaters, lighting up the box office with a battle that will require the titular monsters to work together to deal with a new threat. But you can get a look at a different kind of primate before you watch the movie. IMAX has just announced that a special look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be shown in IMAX theaters this weekend. Whether it's ahead of the latest installment of the MonsterVerse, or another journey to Arrakis with Dune: Part Two, anyone who attends an IMAX theater this weekend could have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the upcoming blockbuster.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will take place many decades after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, the 2017 blockbuster where Caesar (Andy Serkis) gave his life while looking for a better future for his entire species. While a description of the footage shown ahead of IMAX screenings this weekend hasn't been released, it could either be a new trailer for Wes Ball's movie or an extended scene that hasn't been shared by the studio yet. Only viewers who attend a screening in the next few days will be able to discover what IMAX and 20th Century Studios have prepared for the biggest screens available.

The premise of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows a very different protagonist from the one introduced in the previous trilogy, with Noa (Owen Teague) living in a world where humans have almost entirely regressed into wild creatures due to a dangerous virus. With the apes being the most intelligent species on the planet, they'll try to make their civilization more advanced by digging up dangerous weapons left behind by humans. At least that's what Proximus (Kevin Durand) thinks the community should be doing, but as Noa will soon realize, there are other alternatives for progress that don't involve violence.

A New Beginning for 'The Planet of the Apes'

Close

Ball gained plenty of experience developing major franchises before he was selected to direct the latest installment in the Planet of the Apes series. Before working on Noa's journey, the filmmaker was heavily involved with the Maze Runner franchise, which adapted James Dashner's dystopian novels. While subsequent Apes movies haven't been confirmed by the studio, Ball has shown interest in returning to explore this world once again. However, he'll first be developing his own take on The Legend of Zelda before heading to different projects.

You can check out the new look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in IMAX theaters this weekend.

Get Tickets