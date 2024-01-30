The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes audiences back to a world where apes are the intelligent species, and a new generation must learn from humanity's mistakes.

In the sequel, Noa must stop Proximus from using human technology to enslave other ape clans, highlighting the recurring errors humans made.

Wes Ball, known for the Maze Runner series, directs the film, which explores a young ape's journey to build a better future for both apes and humans.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the highly anticipated sequel that will take audiences back to the world where humans are no longer the most intelligent species on the planet. Fandango has shared a new image giving fans an idea of what to expect in the sequel. Centuries after Caesar (Andy Serkis) changed what it means to be an intelligent ape, a new generation will try to evolve as they build civilizations without learning from what drove humans to extinction in the first place. Before Noa (Owen Teague) can discover what the next steps for the apes are, he'll have to explore a world full of progress he can't understand yet.

The new image from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes shows Owen talking to one of his fellow apes, in the sequel that will also star Freya Allan, William H. Macy and Travis Jeffery. The sequel will follow the lead ape as he tries to stop Proximus (Kevin Durand) from using abandoned human technology to enslave other ape clans. Even after everything Caesar did for his species centuries ago, Proximus hasn't learned anything, falling into the same mistakes humans walked into before destroying themselves. A new generation takes the lead of the franchise years after it was revived by Serkis.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the first film from the franchise released since War for the Planet of the Apes hit the big screen. The adventure that depicted how Caesar died after trying to build a better world for his species earned around $500 million at the global box office, proving that the latest trilogy in the Apes franchise was a success. After Disney acquired Fox, the studio decided that the franchise would be a priority for them, setting the stage for the production of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay for the sequel was written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison.

Who Directed 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'?

Wes Ball, known for his work as the director behind the Maze Runner series, was selected by the studio to helm Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The last time a movie by Ball premiered on the big screen was when Maze Runner: The Death Cure premiered in theaters. The sequel marked the conclusion of Thomas' (Dylan O'Brien) journey, as the boy tried to revive civilization after a major disaster. Now, it's time for Ball to focus on Noa and his quest to teach the apes how to build a better future in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

You can check out the new image from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes below, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on May 10: