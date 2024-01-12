The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is moving up its release date to May 10, giving it a better chance at the box office.

The film will face less competition on its new release date compared to its original date on Memorial Day weekend.

The movie takes place 300 years after the last installment and will focus on the further development of ape society in its own Bronze Age.

Fans of Planet of the Apes can experience the return of the beloved franchise a little earlier than expected as its latest installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has moved up its release date a couple of weeks early. Initially slated to release exclusively in theaters on May 25, the film is now set to debut on May 10, according to a recent report from Deadline.

The new release date may come as a surprise to some, given that the Memorial Day weekend has proven to be incredibly lucrative during the summer movie season. However, the movie would have faced significant competition as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie are also expected to be released in theaters on the same day. With the additional breathing room, Kingdom now has the chance to make a bigger splash on its opening weekend.

With its new release date set, the film will be opening alongside Back to Black, an Amy Winehouse biopic from Focus Features, and Horrorscope, an upcoming horror film from Sony. However, unlike Furiosa, there is less audience demographic crossover with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Additionally, the movie will now be sandwiched between the Ryan Gosling-starring vehicle The Fall Guy and the John Krasinski-helmed original film IF, which fully showcases how packed May is going to be this year. Only time will tell if Kingdom can rise as a big contender for the box office crown this summer.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Will Be Set 300 Years After the Franchise’s Last Installment

Close

Additional details on the upcoming film remain under wraps. But given information provided by previous reports, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will take place 300 years after the events of War For the Planet of the Apes and will see the further development of ape society, which is now entering its own Bronze Age. The film will focus on Noa, played by Owen Teague, who must embark on a quest alongside a mysterious human named Mae (Freya Allan) in order to determine the fate of humans and apes alike, meanwhile facing the rising threat of Proximus Caesar, who is in search of human technology. Wes Ball, who previously helmed the Maze Runner trilogy, is attached as director of the film, replacing Matt Reeves from the last two installments. The movie is set to kick off a new trilogy, which means fans are likely in for only the beginning of an exciting new story from the franchise.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes conquers theaters on May 10.