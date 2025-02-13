Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff speaks with Kingdom of the Planet of the Ape director Wes Ball and the Oscar-nominated VFX team Erik Winquist, Paul Story, and Danielle Immerman in an exclusive Q&A.

The team discusses the technology they used on set, what they learned from the previous movies, crafting full Award-nominated CG sequences, and the challenges they overcame throughout production.

Ball shares what he learned from the team, discusses ape school for the cast, fascinating character traits, his ideas for the Apes sequel, and shares his pitch for a Ruiner adaptation.

Wes Ball's continuation of the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, earned an Academy Award nomination this year for Best Visual Effects, alongside other majorly talented nominees, for their innovative combination of CG and live-action. This sprawling epic had the task of bridging the Caesar Trilogy to the original 1968 film and included more talking apes" than the movies before, as well as "33 minutes of 100% full CG." To pull this off, Ball collaborated with the top of their profession, with a team from Wētā Workshop and a stellar ensemble cast featuring Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Frey Allan, and Peter Macon.

To celebrate this monumental feat, we teamed up with Walt Disney and 20th Century for a very special screening ahead of the Oscars ceremony. The IMAX showing was followed by an extended Q&A moderated by Collider's Perri Nemiroff that invited Ball, VFX Supervisor Erik Winquist (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Senior Animation Supervisor Paul Story (Avengers: Infinity War), and VFX Producer Danielle Immerman (The Suicide Squad) to share a behind-the-scenes look at how they earned that Oscar nomination.

You can watch the full conversation in the video above or read the transcript below to find out how the cast and crew collaborated down to the movement of an eyelid for unbelievably realistic CG work. They discuss using facial-solving technology on set, utilizing the previous films, full CG sequences, "invisible" VFX, and Ball's plans for the sequel, as well as his "super cyberpunk" pitch for a Ruiner adaptation.

Crafting a New Era of Apedom

“That was an intimidating process.”

PERRI NEMIROFF: I have to ask you this particular question to start here because this movie is now an Oscar nominee. I know that’s not why you do the work, but it's a very, very big deal when that happens, so for each of you, what does it mean right now to see this kind of movie honored by the Academy?

ERIK WINQUIST: We love this. It's hugely humbling, especially in a year that has had so much amazing visual effects work across the board. To be nominated or to be recognized by our peers in the industry is huge. We love it.

It’s so well-deserved.

PAUL STORY: I just think it's great for the whole team to feel recognized by the Academy.

WES BALL: They deserve it. Damn it, this is the one, guys. This is the Apes movie that’s going to get it!

Again, so well deserved, and we're going to get a sense of why it was so well deserved. I have a mile-long list of things that you do in this movie that are just absolutely mind-blowing to me.

Wes, I did want to start with you about signing on in your journey with this film. When you first agreed to direct this movie, what single thing about it were you most excited to get to do, and then ultimately, was there anything about making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes that was more creatively fulfilling than you ever could have imagined at the start?

BALL: It's interesting. I was really nervous about the mocap aspect of it all. I had never done that before. I had worked with Matt Reeves on my previous movie, which is Mouse Guard, which was going to be a big motion capture thing, and Matt was a producer on that. He would talk to me about it a lot, so I felt comfortable about it, but I was a little intimidated just wondering what the hell that thing was going to be like. The thing that excited me the most was probably the world-creation aspect of it all. When we figured out that idea, the 300-year time cut, it was like, “Oh, we can go forward and see how the world is starting to kind of disappear and erode away on our way towards that ‘68 version of the Charlton Heston movie, where there are, like, no signs left of humanity.” I was like, “Oh, that would be fun!”

I've been playing in that visual space for a long time. I made this little short film called Ruin a long time ago, like 12 or 13 years ago, where I was doing the same kind of thing. And, of course, all the Maze Runner movies play in that same kind of space. This is not by design; it just happens to be I find myself in these places of working on post-apocalyptic civilization. But it was fun to be able to do it, make it a real character in the movie.

Then, on top of that, to come up with new characters and try to pull off this crazy magic trick of audiences have expectations of what they want to see, but you also have to surprise them. Then, at the same time, try to figure out how not to derail the entire franchise that's been going on for 50 years and try to finish up a trilogy that was so well received and so highly regarded, but close that door gently and then open up a new door to hopefully start a new trajectory of movies. That was an intimidating process. But some of the funnest stuff was honestly watching the magic trick unfold for a year in post. It was really fun.

Image via Disney

Really, true movie magic in the best possible sense. Before I dig into those details, I do want to jump into Make Wes Blush time. We're going to sing your praises, but truly, as a leader on this film, you deserve it. It really is something else. I know two of you have worked on all three of the movies, one of you has worked on Dawn [of the Plant of the Apes]. Is there something about Wes that made him the perfect new addition as a director, someone who fit right into this franchise, but then can you also tell me something about him that is uniquely him and added a new layer that none of these past films had?

WINQUIST: The thing that's awesome, and I've said it before about Wes, is that he comes from our world, and obviously having that experience meant that…

BALL: I was a wannabe visual effects artist.

WINQUIST: You're right, which basically meant every conversation became a lot easier. We didn't have to get into, “What I mean when I say whatever.” The specifics of the technical aspect of why we approach the things that we're going to be doing becomes a lot easier to deal with, and that means that we've got that much more time to spend talking about the creative aspects of it, and not having to get in the weeds of me wasting time explaining things. So that was kind of a key part of the success of how we were able to get through as much as we did as quickly as we did, both in post, but then also on the shoot, as well. I think there was just a huge amount of trust.

We had the benefit, obviously, with this, of having those three previous movies that we had worked through a lot of teething and growing pains, let's say, or teething issues of the technology between Rise and Dawn, and being able to actually point to specific examples of, “We did this on the second movie, and it worked really well,” or, “We tried this on the first movie, and we would never do it that way again.” All that kind of stuff. You actually have those examples that we can all look at together, not just Wes and I, but all of the HODs during the shoot, and it just put everybody in the same kind of frame of mind about how we were going to achieve what we were setting out to achieve.

But then the aspects, I guess, generally about Wes, that has been hilarious and amazing were the pitch meetings through prep before we were even shooting this thing of just, “Alright, Wes is gonna walk us through what this scene is going to be,” and you get this fully narrated, full sound effects kind of extravaganza, standing up, acting everything out. You've seen what this film is going to be, and it just gets everyone so jazzed. I think that kind of energy carries through the production, which you need when it's, like, 40°C and it's a sweltering heat and everybody's pulling leeches off each other, and it's in Australia. They never tell you about the leeches. Anyway, it was a huge amount of fun.

Do you want to add anything about Wes?

STORY: Wes makes the process fun. He's got a lot of energy when he's trying to describe what he's wanting for the shots and what he's wanting out of the characters. The way he describes things just makes it a lot easier for us to understand, and the process is fun, so it gets a lot of people on board and wanting to actually do the work that he's after. Great experience.

BALL: Thanks, guys.

I did want to follow up on something that I heard you did, Erik. You made a video at the beginning to show to all of the department heads who are maybe newer to this process. Can you run us through some key points that were high priority to convey in that video?

WINQUIST: The video is what was touching on earlier. It was having the actual material from all three. The thing that’s great is the system we have at Wētā, I can still pull up clips from Lord of the Rings. It's all still there, and so it makes it so easy to dig back into previous shows or to try and remember how we did something. Having that at our disposal meant that I could put together a whole playlist of material, of shots chronologically, even, just from all three of the previous movies, and cut it together and essentially just do voiceover of walking through, scenario by scenario, even, why we approached it the way that we did.

BALL: Like film school.

WINQUIST: Exactly. You put it up on Vimeo so everybody on the cast and everybody in the crew could actually get their head around what we were about to set out and embark upon before any frame, before we started rolling.

BALL: That's the key, I think, with these movies is that it doesn't matter how brilliant the visual effects team is on this, if we don't set them up for success, you get shitty VFX. So we have to shoot it right, we have to approach it right, we have to take the right approach to it and get everyone and the actors on board and the set design on board. All these different disciplines have to all come together and set the foundation so that they can do their absolute best work. I think they do, but it's a big, giant team effort.

I know why a video like that is especially important for a film like this, but as you were describing that, it's just making me think, I feel like any growing franchise would benefit from having that as they add to their filmmaking family.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is “Unlike a Typical Movie”

Erik Winquist digs into the technology necessary to make it happen.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Let's get into some specifics now. Again, I referenced the fact that the three of you, in varying capacities, have worked on the past films. You already mentioned that you learn each step of the way. Can you give us a specific example of something that has evolved from film to film to the point that you've kind of perfected it here, but also give us an example of a first that you experienced making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

WINQUIST: Technology-wise, a lot of the approach that we have here was, at face value, at least, similar to what we were doing. Over the years, the hardware has gotten a lot more polished and professional, maybe, and a lot more ergonomic.

As an example, this time around, this is our third generation of performance capture suits, like the active capture suit, so our primary cast was wearing the latest and greatest of the tech. To back up a sec, with the stuff we're doing in these movies, typically on a mocap stage, you'd have actors wearing reflective little markers on their suits, and the lights of the actual cameras on the stage shoot out infrared light that bounces back off the markers to the cameras. That doesn't work in the sunshine when you take it outside. So, what we had to do, and we started doing this on Rise of the Planet of the Apes, was actually have the actor suits emit infrared light from LEDs on their suits. The problem is that those LEDs all have to be connected by wires, and as soon as you start having wires on the outside of everybody's costumes—and we learned this on the first film—they were ripping the wires out if they're trying to do any of this stunt-heavy stuff.

BALL: Running through the forest.

WINQUIST: Yeah. So, over the years, that became more and more robust. This time, now, it's all really streamlined. All that stuff is embedded within the suit itself, so there's nothing to snag, nothing to catch. So that's that's one aspect of it.

The other thing is the actual capture technology itself. This is the first of the Apes franchise films where we've actually had stereo cameras on the head-mounted rig, and that's essentially given our facial team a three-dimensional mesh at 48 frames a second of the actor's face. So we can really see with extreme detail every little nuance of every expression, especially lips and jaws and things like that, that become really difficult to ascertain with any precision what the actual expression was on the actor. So by doing that, we've just got such a greater view of what's going on.

To couple with that, this time around, we're also, for the first time on the franchise, using a pair of little machine vision cameras on the Mapbox of the main motion picture rig, which gives us, again, a three-dimensional view, if we wanted, of everything that's within a certain radius of the camera. So all of this technology is going into just giving us the best data that we can get coming back from the shoot because that's huge because we can't go back and get it again.

BALL: That’s what’s wild is that people are wearing computers. They’ve got all these computers. They’ve got this battery computer system on their back, and the batteries are constantly getting replaced. Not only that, but we have a giant computer truck in the background of the shot that's also capturing all this data and feeding it in. So it's unlike a typical movie that you could imagine. It's wild.

WINQUIST: All that said, I don't want to let the technology overshadow the rest of this because that's just the data coming in. Then the real magic happens when we actually pull it in and apply it to the characters. Pauly should talk about some of the facial solver stuff.

STORY: With the dual-face cameras, we got the depth measures that gives us the faces that we can go and reference, and that was a big help for us when we used our new deep-learning facial solver. Basically, we could set up the solver having all this information for each character to basically get a good base for all of our solves that the data went through, and from that, we were able to output some really great performances. But this served as a really base performance for all of our animators that you go through and actually detail the emotional performance.

BALL: Paul deserves some credit, too, by the way, because sometimes we can't motion capture this stuff because humans can't do it. So Paul and his team have to go and animate this stuff by hand and not pull you out. Hopefully, you're watching this movie, and it's like you forget you're watching visual effects, and you just kind of assume that we actually cast apes, and they're actually emoting and all this kind of stuff. The thing about this magic trick is that if there's one weak shot, if one little shot kind of falls down, it breaks the spell, and you have to spend time building it back up again. So I think a lot of credit goes to Paul and his team that when we had to do it by hand, we're still meeting that threshold of reality and something that is, again, that magic trick, that miracle of, like, “Holy crap, most of the characters in this movie are full CG by a bunch of artists, including the actors that drive them.” Hopefully, you believe that they're real.

Image via 20th Century Studios

WINQUIST: That facial solver, the thing is really huge about that on this film is that there's so much dialogue going on here, and it was clear from the script that there are more talking apes in this movie than we've had in the previous trilogy together, and so the approach of needing to bring in that solver was because we needed to make sure that the facial animation team… We split it up at Wētā so there's actually a separation between the body and the facial animation because the facial animation is such a specific discipline. We've got some of the best animators in the world on this kind of stuff that just absolutely innately understand the anatomy of the face and the muscle structure underneath all that that drives that face. So the solver takes care of a base pass from what the actors were doing, and it sort of learns the correlation between the dots moving on the actor's face to what the shapes of the ape faces need to be to give you, as an audience, the same kind of emotional hit from what you just saw that we were seeing on the day when the actors were there in front of camera. But that’s just a base pass.

That's the thing is all of your team is spending their time on doing exactly that, of looking at the ape and going, “Am I reading the same level of anxiety, apprehension, or exuberance or whatever it may be in this exact moment, and making sure that that's what we're spending our time talking about and not the nuts and bolts of just, “Oh, the jaw should be a little bit more open.”

STORY: And a lot of that comes through the eyes. A majority of the emotion you read through the eyes. So just having the eyelid a little bit higher or lower can really change the expression. or even just a head angle to the camera can really change your expression. So a lot of that detail that we're looking at just with the facial reference cameras might look fine just when we're comparing it against the camera's pointing straight at the face, but when we put that in front of the shot camera, it can actually look different again, so we need to go and adjust that head angle or that eyeline to make it look as it did in shot camera, as well.

BALL: It’s hard to impress upon you guys how subtle this work really is. We would go through shots like, “There’s something that’s not right. What is it? There's something that's not working.” And I swear sometimes it's like the eyelid just needs to go up one millimeter and click, there it is. Suddenly now it feels real. It's amazing to watch how well they know their stuff.

Andy Serkis Shared Invaluable Advice for the Cast

Ball had his cast participate in weeks of ape motion training.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Wes, what are some of the first pointers you give actors doing this kind of performance capture work for the very first time so that you can hit the ground running as soon as possible?

BALL: I'm sure you guys all kind of heard before: Ape school. We put them through ape school for six or seven weeks with a real motion trainer and all the actors just became buddies. I've done it before where it's almost like a camp where you put all the actors together and they have their own little spaces, this little basement dungeon on stage on the lot that we were shooting at. They would just walk around—for a while, not talking at all—and just put on their little stilt arms and they'd walk around and just act like apes the entire day. We’d do this for weeks and weeks.

I never saw this at first. There's a story where they invited me to come down one day, and I come down this crazy dark tunnel, and I’m in this little weird pit, this dungeon, and all of a sudden, I'm accosted by all these human beings apeing me. It was creepy. It was very weird. But it was so crucial for them because if it feels freaking weird when you're out on set, and you’ve got 100 people, all crew members, looking at you with a boom up there and a guy with his butt hanging out, and they’ve got to go around and act totally silly when you look at it from the from the outside…. But Andy Serkis came on it and told us how important it is: You can't pretend to be an ape. You have to be an ape. So it has to become such an internal process that you're not even thinking about it. It becomes second nature. So that was a huge, necessary part for all the actors to go through this kind of process of just internalizing.

They would all come up with their own body language. A lot of times, when Erik talks about this mocap stuff, this data that comes through, I'll just see the skeleton, right? I'll see just a skeleton, the plot points essentially of all these little markers around their suits. You can't see the actor. You just see their little weird stick figure of the people moving through the shots, and I can pick out which actor is which based on that skeleton, based on how they hold themselves. Anaya is a good example. You see him in the movie, and he's always holding his left arm like this. What that was is he came up with a background story that wasn't in the movie at all, but when he was a boy, and he was a little tiny, tiny, tiny ape, he had a little toy that he always carried in his arm, and so that's why he always walked around. So now, as he grew up, he still has this weird little thing. It just becomes this little character signature, and all the actors came up with these little things for themselves. They really, really embraced that.

A lot of credit goes to these guys. They've never done this before, especially Owen [Teague], who had to kind of shoulder this thing. Who would want to follow Andy Serkis? So he had to come into this thing and never wane. He was brave and courageous and just committed to this thing. They all did. I couldn't be more proud of them.