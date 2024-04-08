The Big Picture A new intense poster for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes spotlights villain Proximus Caesar.

Directed by Wes Ball, the film is set 300 years after War for the Planet of the Apes.

The star-studded cast includes Kevin Durand, Freya Allan, and Owen Teague.

20th Century Studios has unveiled a new poster (via Fandango) for their forthcoming blockbuster, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The simple poster is intense, showing off the film's primary antagonist, Proximus Caesar, played by Kevin Durand (Lost, Fruitvale Station). Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters in roughly a month, on May 10. This is definitely one poster you wouldn't want to stare at too long, as it may appear that the villain is staring into your soul. Proximus is sitting atop a makeshift throne, flanked by a masked chimpanzee army. As made clear in the trailers and recent featurettes showing off the sequel to the 2011 trilogy with Andy Serkis, Proximus is not one to mess with.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball, primarily known for his work on The Maze Runner films. According to the synopsis, the film takes place nearly 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, in a future where ape civilizations have emerged from the oasis to which Caesar led his fellow apes. Meanwhile, humans have regressed into a feral, primitive state, even losing the ability to speak. When the deadly king Proximus Caesar begins twisting the message of his namesake and using human tech to enslave them, a chimpanzee named Noa (Owen Teague) embarks on a harrowing journey alongside a human girl named Mae (Freya Allan) to create a brighter future. The hope is for Kingdom to launch a new trilogy of Planet of the Apes films.

Who Stars in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'?

Alongside Durand, Allan, and Teague, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Peter Macon (The Orville), Eka Darville (Jessica Jones), Sara Wiseman (Mercy Peak), Dichen Lachman (Severance), and William H. Macy (Fargo). While most roles are under wraps, we do know that Macon plays the orangutan Raka, while Macy portrays a human character (as evidenced by the latest featurette).

When Does 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Release?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sits among a crowded May for the cinemas. Releasing on May 10, Kingdom sits between the release of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy, and John Krasinski's latest directorial effort with the family film IF. Other May releases include Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. Disney has to be hopeful with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as it's one of the clear properties (alongside Alien and Predator), that the Mouse House had its eye on while acquiring 20th Century Fox a few years back.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes lands in theaters on May 10. Tickets are now on sale.

