The Big Picture New posters and teasers for upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film showcase Kevin Durand's villainous Proximus Ceasar and the protagonist set to oppose him.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place 300 years after the previous film, boasting a star-studded cast and a director known for The Maze Runner trilogy.

Modern Planet of the Apes trilogy has seen financial success at the box office, with the latest installment premiering exclusively in theaters on May 10.

Less than two weeks ahead of the premiere, the next Planet of the Apes movie has kicked promotion into high gear with new posters and teasers debuting over the last several weeks. The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes official X account revealed a new poster from artist Rodolfo Reyes for the upcoming film, which features Kevin Durand’s Proximus Ceasar as well as the currently unnamed protagonist who is set to stand against him. Marketing material has been leaning heavily into the concept of Proximus Ceasar being a truly evil dictator, and this new poster pushes this mantra even further, displaying him with a sinister look on his face as well as another ape (who he looks ready to crush) in the palm of his hand.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will take place roughly 300 years after the last film, War for the Planet of the Apes, which was helmed by The Batman director Matt Reeves. Other than Durand, the movie also stars Freya Allan (The Witcher), William H. Macy (Boogie Nights, Shameless), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World Dominion, Severance), and Owen Teague (IT, Black Mirror). Wes Ball, best known for his work on the Maze Runner trilogy, will direct the film, and Josh Friedman penned the script, which is based on Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver's characters.

How Have the ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movies Performed at the Box Office?

The franchise dates back to 1968 with the first Planet of the Apes film, which spawned four direct sequels that were released each year from 1970-1973. Each of these films grossed between $8.8 million with 1973's Battle for the Planet of the Apes and $32 million from the original Planet of the Apes (1968) at the domestic box office, which translates to roughly $56 million and a whopping $287 million when adjusting for inflation. The modern trilogy, which was released in years 2011, 2014, and 2017, found extraordinary success at the worldwide box office. The first installment, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, grossed $176 million domestically and $305 million internationally for a total of $481 million worldwide. The 2014 sequel, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, finished its run with $208 million in the U.S. and $502 million from foreign markets for an impressive $710 million worldwide total. Most recently, War for the Planet of the Apes experienced a dip with $146 million domestically and $343 overseas for a $490 worldwide total, a drop of more than $200 million from the second installment.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premieres exclusively in theaters May 10. Check out the new poster above and get your tickets below.

