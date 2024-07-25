The Big Picture Peter Macon's final line in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was a last-minute change, which ended up adding depth to his character.

Despite a modest box office return, the film surpassed expectations, contributing positively to the 2024's summer box office.

The film's success was due in part to the talents of Macon, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague, and others.

At Collider's San Diego Comic-Con media suite, in an interview with our very own Perri Nemiroff, Peter Macon had his say on Raka's final line in the recent Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Incredibly, a last-minute change and a phone recording made his brilliant final line come to life, something Macon explained, saying:

"But funny story, my last lines in the film were scripted differently. Wes rang me up about three weeks before the premiere, and he's like, “It's not landing. We have to change it. Can we change it?” And this is Wētā. I shot a video on my phone saying the last lines, “Together. Stronger together,” and they managed to fit that into the film. He swore to secrecy until now! The cat's out of the bag. Wes, you're a genius."

Raised in Minneapolis, Macon has been a wonderful addition to every project he's been involved in, despite his relatively short filmography (compared to his co-stars). A star of both the stage and screen, Macon's performance in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was only his third-ever film role, with his previous two as the voice of Tower Sentry in the direct-to-video title Turok: Son of Stone, and his first as Mike in World and Time Enough. A Primetime Emmy winner, Macon is perhaps better known for his work on the small screen, with roles in the likes of Family Guy, Dexter, NCIS, and Shameless, among others.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Has Been a Box Office Triumph

Thanks to the talents of the likes of Macon, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague, and others, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes managed to live up to the strong reputation of the franchise's previous installments and performed admirably at the global box office. In total, the film has achieved just shy of $400 million globally, which, although the worst return since the 2011 reboot, still more than doubles the film's estimated $160 million budget.

A mainstay in the box office rankings during its theatrical run, it has been an important part of the resurgence at the 2024 summer box office after a less-than-impressive start. With the likes of Furiosa struggling to perform, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and the billion-dollar Inside Out 2 breathed life back into the industry's summer of movies.

Stay tuned for our full interview with the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at San Diego Comic-Con, and check out the movie right now via VOD.

