Among all the installments in the Planet of the Apes universe, the chimpanzees are clearly the dominant leads. However, it's the orangutans who always steal the show! There's Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans) as the intelligent antagonist from the 1968 to 1973 series, Senator Nado (Glenn Shadix) in Tim Burton's daring 2001 adaption, and then comes the compassionate Maurice (Karin Konoval) from the Chernin Entertainment reboot trilogy. These orangutans all have eye-catching storylines that are simply unforgettable and unique to from one another, but director Wes Ball's newest addition features another show-stopping orangutan.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a stand-alone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), introducing fans to a fresh set of characters and enemies. The story takes place many generations after the death of Caesar (Andy Serkis) when a chimp named Noa (Owen Teague) embarks on a quest to rescue his family from another clan of apes who have twisted the words of Caesar. During his journey, Noa stumbles upon a peculiar orangutan named Raka (Peter Macon), and he soon finds himself enlightened by a forgotten history. Arguably the most likable character in the film, Raka is unexpectedly wiped from the story all too soon. His loss is especially impacful as he stands as a connection to the future for humanity and apes, and much more.

Who Is Raka in 'Kingdom of the Planet of Apes'?

In the previous trilogy, the lovable Maurice serves as Caesar's right hand and best friend. Maurice is also one of the most receptive apes towards humans and believes in Caesar's compassionate views. His character is adorable and unmatchable within the rebooted series' timeline. This time around, screenwriter Josh Friedman pivots Raka into Maurice's shoes as a similar peacemaker. Upon his introduction, Raka is left alone after the masked clan of apes kills his companion. Noa and Raka quickly grow a mutual trust when they learn that neither of them is the type of ape that would hurt one another. Raka confesses his identity to Noa, and it is revealed that he is one of the last followers of Caesar (aka the Order of Caesar). Moreso, Raka, who has preserved the legends and teachings passed down from Caesar's reign, baffles Noa with his collection of old books detailing the history of how humans and apes used to coexist.

Soon after, Raka lively agrees to join Noa on his expedition, mirroring Maurice's path with Caesar. Raka, full of wisdom and wit, brings a lighthearted banter during their travels just when the pair realize they are being followed by a human girl (Freya Allan). Noa doesn't understand how to interact with humans until Raka kindly invites the girl into their camp with food and the offer of Noa's mother's blanket. Raka then explains not to fear because Caesar once lived with humans and taught the clan to show empathy to humans, and he too believes in showing compassion to the human.

Slowly, Noa becomes open-minded to Caesar's teachings, allowing the girl to join them. Eventually, the group tries to part ways but run into trouble with the masked apes. Noa and Raka end up saving the human together, and she reveals to them — speaking perfectly — her name is Mae. Matters quickly turn for the worse when the trio attempts to cross a bridge only to be attacked by the masked apes once more. With all the compassion in his heart, Raka sacrifices himself to save Mae from drowning in the river and is washed away by the violent stream — never to be seen again in the film.

Raka Is a More Compelling Protagonist Than Noa in 'Kingdom'

Raka's sudden disappearance in Kingdom of the Planet of Apes is tremendously heartbreaking; however, he is never confirmed to be dead. Having his character cut out from the movie far too quickly is, indeed, a disappointing decision. The second Raka meets Noa, the audience resonates with him from the previous orangutans in the franchise, and the hope for his character's growth in the story is snipped short. The orangutans were presented as politicians, administrators, lawyers, and priests within the original film pentalogy. Raka instantly becomes the most likable character in the film because of what he stands for: wisdom, history, leadership, and empathy. These similar traits made Caesar such a dynamic personality, giving viewers an emotional bond to hold onto. Raka’s vast knowledge enables him to feel like an old friend (following in Maurice's footsteps), and his carefree, quick-witted nature also makes him the comical relief of the movie. Even when Raka hits an ape to save Mae and Noa, he amusingly apologizes for his actions, knowing it would shame Caesar. His apology is adorable yet sentimental, and his irresistible charm calls for the spotlight.

With Noa's ignorance about humanity and Caesar's teachings, he needs a dominant leader in his life after the death of his father. Raka's awakening presence allows Noa to see beyond the sanctuary of the Eagle clan, but Raka's intelligence unfortunately outshines him. Noa's personality is entirely reliant on his innocence and learning what is right. Raka understands how to live peacefully, wanting to spread the word, and his endearing, compassionate nature reminds us of what the apes were fighting for many decades back.

Deserving more screen time, Raka's brief appearance was certainly robbed of something greater. He served as a balance to Noa's inexperience with humans and the consequences of power. Raka becomes the most impactful character the more the audience realizes what he can do for the future of the apes. At the end of the film, Noa's courageous build-up is satisfying, but his peak cannot compare to the mystery of Raka's potential that wasn't fully explored. Raka could have easily served as the stronger protagonist for all these reasons as even his meaningful necklace connected ties to the fate of his kin and humanity for the next prequels.

