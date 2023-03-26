The 1968 film adaptation of Pierre Boulle's 1963 book La Planète des singes (also known as Planet of the Apes or Monkey Planet) was a critical and economic triumph, and it sparked a wave of follow-ups, spinoffs, and derivative works that tackled Cold War, racial, and animal rights themes.After six films in the Planet of the Apes series from 1968 to 2001, a reboot series was announced that reimagined the tale of the chimpanzee Caesar. Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the first installment in the reboot series, was released in 2011. The film was followed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

With Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in April 2019, the studio revealed that more Planet of the Apes movies would go into production. In September 2022, the title of the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series was revealed to be Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024). Fans will be able to catch Caesar on the big screen once more in 2024, after about 7 years. Here is what we currently know about Caesar's forthcoming expedition.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will make its way to the big screen on May 24, 2024, according to the latest announcements. The film is set to come out seven years after the last Planet of the Apes film. Currently, three films including John Krasinski's If, the animated adventure-comedy based on the well-known comic strip about a sardonic, lasagna-loving cat named Garfield, and Anya Taylor-Joy's prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Furiosa, are also slated for release on the same day.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is also likely to be made available for streaming on Disney+, in light of Disney's acquisition of Fox. However, no official announcements regarding the film's streaming release have made their way to the news yet.

Is There a Trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

No official trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released to the public yet. However, considering it's been years since the previous film, you could watch the War for the Planet of the Apes trailer below for a refresher on the franchise:

Who's Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by the talented Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. The film is produced by Jaffa, Silver, Joe Hartwick Jr., and Jason Reed, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping as executive producers. 20th Century Studios, Chernin Entertainment, Oddball Entertainment, and Shinbone Productions are the production companies involved with the film. Gyula Pados is serving as the cinematographer and Dan Zimmerman is the lead for film editing. Daniel T. Dorrance provided the production design and Mayes C. Rubeo the costume designs. Jennifer Lamphee is the hair and makeup designer.

When and Where Was Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Filmed?

With the release date, it was revealed that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes would begin production in October 2022. Principal photography on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was conducted at Disney Studios Australia in Sydney, under the working title Forbidden Zone. On February 15, 2023, the director, Wes Ball, announced the end of filming with a BTS video from the sets of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. You can watch the video tweeted by Ball below:

Fans can catch an early glimpse of the representation of the movie's title apes celebrating the conclusion of the film's filming in front of a blue screen in the video. The huge crew is also seen applauding and cheering as Wes Ball announces that it's a wrap!

Who's In the Cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will see Cornelius, the son of Caesar, taking the central stage. In August 2022, Owen Teague joined the cast of the film in the lead motion-capture role of Cornelius. The actor is known for his roles as Harold Lauder in The Stand (2020–2021), and Patrick Hockstetter in It (2017) and its sequel. He also had key roles in the drama Every Day (2018) and the thriller I See You (2019).

Alongside Teague as the lead ape, Freya Allan will appear as the lead human in the film. She is best known for her role as Princess Cirilla of Cintra in the Netflix series The Witcher. Kevin Durand will appear as an ape leader keeping other ape clans in captivity. The actor is popular for his roles as Barry Burton in Resident Evil: Retribution, The Blob in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Carlos in The Butterfly Effect, and Sergeant Martin Keamy in Lost.

Peter Macon (The Orville) joined the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in September 2022, followed by Eka Darville (Jessica Jones) in October. Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A'abzgi were added to the cast later that month, while William H. Macy (Jurassic Park III) and Dichen Lachman (Severance) were cast in January and February 2023, respectively.

What's the Plot of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (And What Happened In The Last Film)?

The setting of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been described as follows:

“the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires.”

The 2017 film War for the Planet of the Apes, which was helmed by Matt Reeves, was a gritty, action-packed, and emotional culmination of Caesar's journey from Will Rodman's (James Franco) arms as a bright and inquisitive baby chimpanzee to a rebel leader to a sympathetic war hero fighting for the rights of his fellow apes. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. After a Simian Flu virus almost wipes out humanity, apes slowly become the dominant life form. By the time of the third movie, Caesar's wife and son are killed by humans, leading him to set off on a quest for vengeance. As Caesar struggles with his dark side, it's revealed that the Simian Flu has evolved further, now making humans mute and wilder instead of killing them. By the end of the movie, Caesar is fatally wounded, but he leads his surviving son Cornelius and other apes to an oasis before dying. He dies peacefully, knowing that Cornelius will remember who he was and what he did.

In the upcoming film, a lot of time has passed since then and apes are now firmly at the top of the food chain, while humans have been relegated to an almost wild existence that is largely nonverbal. While some ape groups are unaware of Caesar, others have distorted his teachings in order to forge expanding empires. The film will tell the story of Cornelius (Teague) as he sets out on a mission to free the ape clans held in captivity by an Ape leader (Durand) in order to recover human technology. He asks a human (Allan) for help, but she has other ideas.