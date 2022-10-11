Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially set a release date for May 24, 2024, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Production on the newest installment of the franchise is now underway in Australia.

The film stars Owen Teague (It) as the lead, with Freya Allan, best known for her role in The Witcher, alongside Peter Macon (The Orville), Eka Darville (JessicaJones), and Kevin Durand (Locke and Key). Wes Ball, who previously helmed the Maze Runner trilogy, directs the film with Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison penning the film's screenplay. Alongside writing the film's script, Jaffa and Silver also serve as producers for the project with Joe Hartwick Jr. and JasonReed. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are attached as executive producers for the film.

While the film remains a mystery, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will serve as a new chapter to the franchise, set many years after the events depicted in War For the Planet of the Apes. Plot details of the film remain under wraps as principal photography continues in Disney Studios Australia. More information on the film will likely be revealed as its release date eventually approaches.

Beginning all the way back in 1968, the Planet of the Apes franchise has had several reboots and re-imaginings over the years, with the most recent being the newest trilogy that began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which starred Andy Serkis as Caesar, the intelligent leader of the apes. The series last left off with the epic conclusion that rounded off the trilogy in War For the Planet of the Apes, which ended with Caesar dead and humanity slowly dying off. With a new film coming soon, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has the perfect opportunity to bring new life to the franchise while segueing into the world that audiences were introduced to with the original film. With a new installment officially on its way, fans can finally see the beginning of a new chapter to the franchise, which could examine the lasting impact of Caesar's legacy on the apes when the film releases in 2024.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024. Check out the official trailer for War For the Planet of the Apes, the latest installment to the franchise, below.