The film aims to explore a future where apes and humans struggle for control.

The extended runtime reflects Hollywood's trend of allowing major franchises time to develop narratives.

In an era where blockbuster films often push the boundaries of runtime, it seems the Planet of the Apes franchise is no exception. The highly anticipated next installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is set to be the longest entry in the modern saga, clocking in at a lengthy 145 minutes according to a listing by AMC. The latest chapter not only continues the story of intelligent apes battling for dominion over Earth but also sets a new benchmark for the series in terms of narrative depth and scope.

The modern Planet of the Apes trilogy, which began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, breathed new life into the classic science fiction saga with a fresh perspective, blending cutting-edge visual effects with poignant storytelling. Rise introduced audiences to Caesar (Andy Serkis), an exceptionally intelligent ape who leads his kind in a revolt against human oppression. The film was a compact, action-packed origin story that ran for a brisk 105 minutes, laying the groundwork for a new era in the franchise.

The sequel, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), expanded both the narrative and scale of the universe and explored the growing conflict between apes and humans post-apocalypse. With a runtime of 130 minutes, Dawn delved deeper into the moral complexities of both sides, earning critical acclaim for its character development and thematic richness. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) continued to build on its predecessors' success, bringing the trilogy to a close with a story of survival, betrayal, and the quest for peace. At 140 minutes, it was then the longest film in the series, balancing intense action sequences with emotional depth as Caesar's tale came to an end.

What Is 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' About?

Now, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to surpass War by five minutes, as we explore the future of apekind. Directed by Wes Ball, known for his work on The Maze Runner series, the upcoming film aims to take audiences 300 years into the future as the apes grapple with control of the planet, while humans have regressed to a feral state. The story follows Noa (Owen Teague), a young ape who befriends a young girl named Mae (Freya Allan). The extended runtime appears to reflect a trend in Hollywood where major franchises are afforded the luxury of time to develop their narratives, confident that audiences will remain engaged for the duration.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10.

