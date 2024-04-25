The Big Picture Apes on horseback in San Francisco promote Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hitting theaters on May 10.

Viral marketing tactics were used to create hype for the upcoming installment in the long-running franchise.

The new film, set several hundred years after the last trilogy, revolves around Noa's journey to shape the future of apes.

A new era for the Planet of the Apes franchise begins this summer with the long-awaited release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film’s official May 10 release date may still a few weeks away, but it looks like apes are already taking over San Francisco in what appears to be a recent viral marketing campaign for the movie, which was recently reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and shared via the official Fandango X account.

The video showcases hired actors in hyper-realistic ape costumes riding on horseback across the beaches of San Francisco, mirroring the iconic image from the long-running franchise. Any fan of the series would know the significance of the city of choice, which is where the beginning of the Simian Flu started, leading to the rise of intelligent apes. Whether apes are set to march across other cities in the country remains unknown for now, but one thing that’s certain is that the image of an ape riding on a horse is sure to catch the attention of anyone.

The latest marketing tactic from the upcoming Planet of the Apes installment follows a similar trend that has been seen in recent years, with several major movies being promoted via public stunts in an attempt to go viral. A notable example would be the 2022 horror film Smile, which selectively hired smilers to make creepy appearances in crowds all across TV. The stunt clearly worked, as the movie would go on to be a box office hit, earning over $217 million worldwide. Hopefully, the same level of success can be equally transferred to the latest apes film.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Marks the Return of the Beloved Franchise

It may have been seven years since the release of the last Planet of the Apes movie, which saw the death of Caesar, but it looks like there are more stories to tell. Set several hundred years after the events of the last trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes centers on Noa, played by Owen Teague, who embarks on a perilous journey alongside a talking human (Freya Allan) and a wise orangutan (Peter Macon) to determine the future of both apes and humanity. Meanwhile, a power-hungry ruler named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) seeks to begin a new age for apes by enslaving other clans through conquest. What the future holds for both species remains unknown, but fans can get the answers to all their questions when the film is released in theaters this summer.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes debuts on the big screen on May 10. Check out their latest conquest in San Francisco down below.

