Less than two weeks before the release of the next Apes movie, one of Hollywood's most renowned poster artists has released a striking new piece. Matt Ferguson, also known as Cakes Comics, released an official new poster for the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on his personal X account, which shows Kevin Durand's new character Proximus wearing a crown with Freya Allan's Mae and another unnamed character on top of his head. Ferguson has collaborated with other brands in the past on official posters, including Star Wars and Alien. He also announced that fans can get one of these posters while supplies last when they see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in IMAX, 4Dx, or ScreenX on opening weekend.

In addition to Allan and Durand, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also stars William H. Macy, Dichen Lachman, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and more. Wes Ball, best known for his work with The Maze Runner trilogy, is directing, and Josh Friedman penned the script. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set roughly 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, which was helmed by The Batman director Matt Reeves.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the tenth movie in the franchise, which spans back to the late '60s and even includes 2001's Planet of the Apes reboot starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Tim Burton. The more modern recreation of the franchise, which started with 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and continued with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes didn't make waves at the box office but did resonate with critics and audiences. All three entries sit at 82%, 91%, and 94% critics ratings respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the longest film in the franchise to date with a 2:25 runtime, just five minutes longer than 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. The plot is set to follow Durand's Proximus Ceasar, who has been described as a cult-like leader shaming Caesar's (Andy Serkis) legacy from the previous films. It falls to a young ape to abandon all he's learned and take responsibility for forging a new future where humans and apes can live in harmony.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in theaters on May 9 in regular and special formats. Check out the new poster above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

