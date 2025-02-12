The Planet of the Apes franchise is far from over. Following the success of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and its recent Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects, director Wes Ball and key members of the film’s creative team — Danielle Immerman, Paul Story, and Eric Winquist — sat down with Collider's Perri Nemiroff to discuss the film’s journey and the future of the franchise. While nothing is officially in pre-production yet, it's clear that another installment is in the works, and that the team has big ideas for where the story could go next.

When asked about the possibility of another Apes movie, Ball didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for expanding the franchise, and while he was obviously keen not to go into too many details about the plot, his excitement was clear:

"Yeah, we're talking about it. That's all I can say, really. But I'm greedy. I've got multiple things that I'm playing with right now. I'd love to do all of them, but there are so many cool places that we could go with the next one. We have these ideas of where we want it to go. Things are set up in this movie that you don't even realize are setups. But movie two is almost always the best one of the trilogy. That's the way it works. That's where all the drama is, where all the conflict is, and that's where this really dark stuff happens, or really consequential stuff. And this character of Noa and how much he has changed by the events of this movie, the fact that we set up all these characters and we've kind of set this runway for where ultimately we could go, we have in our minds, and it's super exciting.

‘Apes’ Remains One of the Last “Thinking Person’s Blockbusters”

Image via 20th Century Studios

Beyond the story potential, Ball also addressed the unique nature of Planet of the Apes as a blockbuster franchise, adding that, in his opinion, it stands apart from many of today’s big-budget Hollywood films. "These movies, they're some of the last thinking person's blockbusters," explained Ball. "They're big, giant Hollywood [movies], although, we made them for very cheap. $160 million, guys? That's crazy compared to other movies that cost twice that. Anyway, we could do some really, really special stuff, and we're looking forward to that. But there are other projects that are also in the wings, too."

It's clear that Ball is desperate to tell more stories from the Kingdom, but we might have to wait a little longer. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is streaming now on Hulu.