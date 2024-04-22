The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes introduces new characters in a post-Caesar era, exploring ape civilization and human downfall.

Director Wes Ball brings a fresh perspective to the franchise, presenting a world with multiple ape communities and conflicting ideologies.

The film follows young ape Noa and antagonist Proximus Caesar, depicting a society torn between freedom and enslavement.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is about to introduce the next chapter of the classic franchise, with new characters trying to create their legacy hundreds of years after Caesar's (Andy Serkis) death. A new featurette from the upcoming film has been released by 20th Century Studios, and it details the approach the studio took for the next adventure in the world that began with Franklin J. Schaffner's impressive tale. After spending years working in the Maze Runner franchise, Wes Ball is ready to dive deep into the reality where humans have been reduced to wild creatures thanks to a dangerous virus.

The new featurette from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens with Wes Ball discussing how he settled to explore the franchise so many years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. Ball, who also served as a producer on the project, was excited about the possibility of the time jump giving him free rein to show a different version of this world, with several large communities of apes living scattered across the planet. After the filmmaker talks about the setting for the new movie, some of the cast members from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes appear in the featurette to discuss their characters and their journeys.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will follow Noa (Owen Teague), a young ape who will discover the truth about humans and how they used to live many years before he was born. But while the protagonist of the story takes a curious approach to the wonders of Earth, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) believes that using weapons to enslave other ape communities is what could make him a good leader. The two opposing ideologies will be front and center when the sequel debuts on the big screen on May 10.

The Faces of the New Era

While Noa and Proximus Caesar settle their differences in any way necessary, the supporting cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is ready to introduce viewers to the faces that could lead the new era of the franchise. Freya Allan, William H. Macy and Peter Macon will also star in the movie, with the screenplay for the upcoming adventure written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Dichen Lachman. Allan is known for starring as Ciri in The Witcher, the television series that follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) across the territory known as The Continent.

You can check out the new featurette from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes below, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 10: