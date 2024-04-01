The Big Picture Anticipation is high for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a new installment with a fresh cast and storyline.

The film follows Noa, a young ape challenging the tyrannical rule of Proximus, in a world where apes dominate.

While the movie is a soft reboot of the franchise, it promises to deliver action, conflict, and a compelling storyline for fans.

The anticipation for the next installment in the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is running high. The film starring Owen Teague as the voice of protagonist Noa alongside Freya Allan as a young woman, Mae, has started teasing fans with new details, and it seems a worthy successor to the War for the Planet of the Apes. After showcasing a new 4DX poster to give fans another taste of the thrills and conflict of this new story, IMAX unveiled a special look at the film directed by Wes Ball.

The clip starts on a chaotic note as we see apes hunting humans, however, Noa saves one young girl from the lot. Gone are the times when humans and apes co-existed “Apes hunt humans, that’s the law,” the voiceover sets the tone for this feature, as we see Noa in disagreement with the idea. We also see him setting out on a journey to find his people to “bring them home,” joining hands with humans. The trailer looks quite exciting and promises a lot of action and a grave conflict for the fans of the franchise.

What’s the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ About?

Set 300 years after the Ceaser’s trilogy the fourth installment in the reboot of the franchise, sees apes as the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. When a new tyrannical ape, Proximus (voiced by Kevin Durand), builds his empire, one young ape, Noa goes against the establishment and undertakes a journey which will make him question all that he has known about the past.

The feature serves as a soft reboot of the franchise but will still feel Ceaser’s effect in spirit. While all the movies are considered canon characters like Caesar, Koba, Rocket, Nova, and others will probably not be appearing in Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes. Noa, the protagonist, just like the audience will be making sense of the history of his civilization and what it means for his present, making it a compelling tale.

The movie has a fresh cast including Peter Macon as Raka, Travis Jeffery as Anaya, Lydia Peckham as Soona, and Neil Sandilands as Koro. Further rounding off the cast in undisclosed roles are Eka Darville, Ras-Samuel Weld A'abzgi, Sara Wiseman, and Dichen Lachman. Ball directs the feature from a screenplay written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes begins its reign in theatres on May 10. You can know more about the film with our guide here and check out the new clip below: