Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be making its way to Hulu on August 2, according to Variety. The blockbuster that continues the legacy of the legendary franchise was one of the first releases of the summer movie season, and audiences will finally be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Centuries after Caesar (Andy Serkis) taught the apes that their intelligence also burdens them with plenty of responsibilities, Noa (Owen Teague) must become a hero to his community. In some international territories, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available for streaming on Disney+.

The premise of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows Noa as he goes from being an inexperienced member of his community to becoming the only warrior fit enough to face Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). The antagonist of the story used Caesar's words to turn his followers into violent agents of chaos. And as Proximus Caesar wasn't a huge problem to deal with, Noa had to learn more about Mae (Freya Allan), a young human who had the ability to speak when most people had already turned into feral creatures due to a deadly virus.

Two months after debuting on the big screen, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has earned $396 million at the global box office. Noa's story might not have reached the heights Inside Out 2 did when it comes to ticket sales, but the results obtained should be more than enough for Disney to consider moving forward with the franchise. The previous movie in the series, War for the Planet of the Apes, left the big screen with $490 million under its belt. Even if Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes wasn't able to match the number, it remains as one of the highest grossing movies of the summer.

Who Directed 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'?

Wes Ball was the filmmaker responsible for breathing new life into the Planet of the Apes franchise. Before diving deep into Noa's story, the director gained plenty of experience with the Maze Runner book adaptations. Time will tell if Wes Ball will remain committed to the world of the apes in the future, considering he's currently attached to bring The Legend of Zelda to the big screen. Josh Friedman was in charge of writing the screenplay for the latest sequel. The writer previously worked on Avatar: The Way of Water and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premieres on Hulu on August 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.